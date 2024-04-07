Kelsea Ballerini is closing the door on her hosting gig at the 2024 CMT Music Awards and opening another chapter that may include a music collaboration with her boyfriend, Chase Stokes.

Talking with ET's Cassie DiLaura backstage on Sunday at the end of the festivities in Austin, Texas, the 30-year-old singer expressed her love and gratitude for Stokes, 31, who went all out when it came to supporting his girlfriend of just over a year. She says that in hearing the fans plead for a song including him, she is doing her best to give the people what they want.

"He has such a good voice, too," she said. "He has such a good talking voice, just when he sings I'm like, 'Agh, yeah.'"

Ballerini adds, "I'm trying. I'm just like, 'Do like a pseudonym and sing a harmony on the record, no one has to know.'"

For those hoping the "If You Go Down (I'm Going Down Too)" singer might return to host the 2025 CMT Music Awards, she sadly has some bad news. After four years, Ballerini is hanging up her cowgirl hat and moving on to other avenues, she says.

"That's a wrap," Ballerini said. "I've done it for four years, and I love it so much, but I think hosting for me was the first thing that I did out of like performance and music. That was the first thing that made me go, 'Wait, what else?' And so now I'm back in a season of like -- I want the space in my life to ask, 'What else?'"

That "what else" could ultimately end in a foray into her boyfriend's industry in Hollywood. Ballerini says that she is certainly open to exploring acting and is already stirring up rumors that she could make an appearance on her boyfriend's hit Netflix series.

"I'm dabbling into a lot of new things that I can't wait to tell you about," she said. "It's definitely a year of being out of my comfort zone. The record is my biggest priority but there's a lot that I haven't talked about yet that is coming up."

Just last month, Ballerini also caused speculation to run amok after she took to her social media platforms to share a glowing selfie alongside Hacks and Designing Women actress Jean Smart. Ballerini did shut down the idea of a cameo in the upcoming third season of the MAX original comedy series but slyly hinted at another project with the actress.

"One plus one does equal two," she said. "Not that, but one plus one does equal two."

ET also briefly caught up with Stokes on his way out the door in a rush, as he said he had to make a break for it and get to bed as he has an early start on Monday.

"I'm having the time of my life," he said, blowing ET's camera a kiss on his way out. "Sorry, I got to go home 'cause I work in the morning."

Stokes is in production on the highly-anticipated upcoming season of Netflix's Outer Banks, in which he plays the show's main character, John B. The show's third season dropped in February 2023 and season 4 is expected to hit the streaming platform at some point in 2024, according to Netflix.

As for whether or not Ballerini would return the favor for her man and make an appearance in his show, it's not off the table.

"I love going to see him on set and this season is incredible, I'm so excited for everyone," she said. "Just like he's here tonight just being supportive and lovely, I love being able to do the same for him."

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the 2024 CMT Music Awards takes place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will air on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

