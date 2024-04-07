Kelsea Ballerini has her stilettos on and her man by her side at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

The singer-songwriter -- who's been dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes for more than a year -- hit the red carpet with her famous other half outside the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

Ballerini lit up the red carpet in a fiery crimson gown with lace fringe and a flowing, semi-sheer pleated skirt.

Stokes, meanwhile, looked handsome in an off-white tuxedo jacket over a white undershirt, paired with a pair of black suit slacks.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini posed for photos on the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The pair were all smiles as they posed for photos -- but the cute couple didn't leave it at that. Instead, the pair decided to pack on some PDA for the cameras.

In a move swiped from a rom-com, Stokes sweetly tilted Ballerini's head with his hand below her chin and planted a kiss on her lips right in the middle of the press line.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini share a kiss on the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. - Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini get close on the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It's already shaping up to be a very special night for Ballerini, 30, who is hosting the ceremony for the fourth year in a row -- but for the first time solo -- as well as performing during the ceremony. Plus, she's one of the most-nominated artists of the night. The singer is up for Video of the Year for "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)", Female Video of the Year for "Penthouse," and CMT Performance of the Year for her rendition of "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" at last year's show.

The CMT Music Awards are a special place for the pair as they made their red carpet debut at the show last April. "I feel like him coming into my world, he’s really enjoyed kind of being on the sideline and watching that," she previously told ET of Stokes.

As for what she's going to unveil on the Moody Center stage later tonight, Ballerini previously teased to ET, "Maybe something new!" And, perhaps, something romantic.

While the specific song remains a mystery, if there's one thing we can be sure of, it's Stokes applauding from the audience.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the 2024 CMT Music Awards takes place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will air on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

