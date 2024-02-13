Valentine's Day will have to happen on another day for Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes!

On Tuesday, ET chatted with the 30-year-old country singer from the Michael Kors New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 Show, where she explained why they are not celebrating the romantic holiday together this year.

"I'm working, sweet man is working. We are across the world from each other," she told ET.

Stokes, 31, is the star of Netflix's Outer Banks series, which is currently filming its fourth season in Charlottesville, Virginia and Wilmington, North Carolina, according to local news reports.

Despite the thousands of miles between them, Ballerini says they are both feeling eternally grateful for their careers and their passions, which are "feeding our souls."

"It's so nice to have a career that we both love, so whenever we're not together, we're still feeding that love tank," she said, adding that their plan is to have a sweet and romantic "Facetime date."

Scott Kirkland/Disney via Getty Images

Over on Instagram, the "Hole in a Bottle" crooner hilariously attempted to get her followers in the V-Day mood by creating a playlist of her own songs, which did not go over well, as she quickly realized just how much of her discography is very anti-love.

In the silly video, which she also shared on TikTok, Ballerini plays several of her songs out loud, including "I Hate Love Songs," "Blindsided (Yeah, Sure, Okay)" and "Miss Me More" before calling it a day on her plan to craft the perfect mood-setting setlist.

"here to soundtrack your valentine’s day, lovebirds," she wrote in the post's caption. "just kidding, maybe next year? ❤️"

In January, the pair marked their first anniversary with sweet social media posts, reminiscing on 12 months of bliss alongside a series of adorable photos together.

"a whole trip around the sun with my bestie. @hichasestokes thanks for making me write love songs. 🤍," Ballerini wrote at the time.

The "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" singer's post began with a selfie taken while she sits on Stokes' lap. It also includes a video of him dancing behind the sound boards at one of her shows, a clip of him reacting after she leaves a questionable mark on his neck, and one of him snoring in the background.

"I really really ❤️ you," the Outer Banks star responded in the comments.

Stokes took to his respective Instagram to share a sweet tribute to his love.

"One year of lovin you ❤️," he wrote. "p.s. told ya I wouldn’t embarrass you 🥰."

