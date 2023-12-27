The holiday season seems to have Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes feeling some kinda way. The couple cozied up in matching holiday sweaters in celebration of the season, sharing a cheeky message with their fashion choice.

The country singer posted a carousel of Christmas pics on Instagram, leading with a shot of her and the Outer Banks actor sharing a sweet moment together under the tree with their two dogs -- with all four individuals wearing matching jammies.

"merry chrysler 🎄," she captioned the post, with Stokes commenting, "Milo da muscle shirt and dibby the mayor reporting for duty."

In another photo, Ballerini and Stokes pose together in front of another Christmas tree while wearing jeans and matching knit sweaters featuring a large reindeer with the word "Horny" written in block letters.

The duo's silly statement comes just a few weeks after Ballerini opened up about their vibes in the bedroom during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"I'm having a nice time," the "Hole in the Bottle" singer shared. "I didn't realize how it [sex] could be a real connector in a relationship. I never understood that. I always thought that was something that you did 'cause that's who you did it with. Now I realize it's a connector for people."

Ballerini -- who finalized her divorce from Morgan Evans in November 2022 -- first started dating Stokes in early 2023. They made their red carpet-debut in April at the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas.

For his part, Stokes split from his Outer Banks co-star, Madelyn Cline, in 2021.

Sweaters isn't where the matching ends for Ballerini and Stokes, as the couple has already gotten inked together.

"We have matching tattoos and we can't break up," Ballerini quipped on Call Her Daddy. "We have matching Virgos ...we got them together."

Ballerini said that the decision to get the matching ink was something her and Stokes "kinda did" on a whim. However, it does have an important meaning to each of them.

"I used to really resent my Virgo-ness because to me it was very control freak, just needing power in a lot of situations in a relationship," she shared. "And he's a Virgo too, and he and I have just really allowed ourselves to just love that part of ourselves and each other. Just the need to communicate well and be loyal and all those things."

Just last month, Stokes reflected on sharing a beautiful summer together with his love in an interview with ET.

"It's been such a blessing over the last couple of months, 'cause we've had the time to do it," he shared. "I'm just, I'm happy as a bean."

