Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are bringing the couples' goals to the 2023 CMA Awards.

The pair lit up the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, ahead of Wednesday's big show, with some adorable and loving poses.

Ballerini looked radiant in a blush pink Christian Siriano dress that stole the spotlight. The elegant, one-shoulder number featured a thigh-high slit that she paired with matching pink bow heels and some sparkling earrings.

Stokes, meanwhile, looked classy and chic in a black-on-dark charcoal tuxedo, sans tie, that looked traditionally flawless while still letting his ladylove's look shine.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

The pair got flirty on the red carpet, as Ballerini embraced her beau while beaming for photographers, and playfully went in to give him a peck before the show.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Ballerini was nominated at this year's ceremony for Female Vocalist and Album of the Year for her acclaimed Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. She also performed her breakup ballad, "Leave Me Again."

While she didn't walk away with the award for either category, that didn't bring her spirits down. In fact, she was all smiles after the show while she serenaded Stokes with her guitar, barefoot, as they spent some time hanging out in a room backstage at the venue.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Earlier this week, ET was with Stokes at the CFDA Awards in New York City. Nearly one-year into their romance now, the Outer Banks star said that the couple's fun summer together has been a beautiful moment in their budding relationship.

"It's been such a blessing over the last couple of months, 'cause we've had the time to do it," he shared. "I'm just, I'm happy as a bean."

The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and retired NFL pro Peyton Manning, aired live on Wednesday, Nov. 8 on ABC and will be available the next day on Hulu. Check here for a full list of the night's big winners.

