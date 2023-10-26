Kelsea Ballerini Looks Just Like Margot Robbie in Her 'Barbie' Costume

Kelsea Ballerini marked the start of her exciting collaboration with The Original Donut Shop Coffee by co-hosting a Halloween party in collaboration with the well-known Keurig brand. Embracing the Halloween spirit in her finest Barbie attire, the GRAMMY-nominated country artist joyfully commemorated the beloved holiday by organizing a costume contest.

On Wednesday, it was all about fun, fashion and a touch of romance at the Treaty NYC Halloween Party hosted by Ballerini. The event, held at Beauty & Essex in New York City, brought together celebrities and partygoers for a night of spooky festivities and costume contests.

Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty

While Ballerini, 30, rocked a hot pink cowgirl outfit inspired by Margot Robbie's character in Barbie, her partner, Chase Stokes, 31, opted for a more casual streetwear look, donning a hoodie, baseball cap, blue jacket and jeans.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Warner Bros. Studios

As the evening unfolded, Ballerini took center stage as the judge of a thrilling costume contest, where guests flaunted their creative and spooky attire. The atmosphere was electrifying, with attendees dancing and even gracing the stage to share their vocal talents with the country music sensation.

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Following the Halloween party, the couple left the event hand in hand, radiating happiness as they made their way to Flaming Saddles bar.

Instagram

This was not the first time the dynamic duo had stepped out in style this week. On Tuesday, they made a striking appearance at the 2023 Time100 Next gala.

Ballerini, in her typical fashion-forward style, graced the event in a stunning Stella McCartney dress featuring a bold cutout from her shoulder to her hip. Stokes, ever the dapper companion, looked handsome in a tan trench coat, a black T-shirt, and matching trousers. The two have been making waves since January, following Ballerini's divorce from Morgan Evans, which was publicly announced in August 2022.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME

Though their connection had been a subject of speculation, the couple didn't officially confirm their relationship until a February podcast episode of Call Her Daddy. During her appearance on the show, Ballerini shared the delightful story of how their love story began, including her bold move of sliding into Stokes' DMs. "My manager was like, 'You know who's really cute, like when you're ready? Chase,'" she enthused. "I was like, 'You're so right.' His handle is 'hichasestokes,' and I just said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.'"

Their connection has since grown stronger, and they have consistently supported each other's careers through social media, often sharing glimpses of their affection in public. Ballerini recently opened up about her thought process behind making the first move in an interview with Nylon. "I was just like, 'Why am I waiting for this guy to reach out to me? This is 2022,'" she explained. She made her move at 1:07 a.m., sending the now-famous DM. "Listen, I was living my best life. I have no shame in that game," she declared.

ET spoke with the happy couple at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where Stokes confirmed that the pair had been official for "about nine months now," and revealed that he'd actually given himself a pep talk before their first date, which mainly consisted of him telling himself, "Don't screw this up! Don't screw this up.' Because I kind of knew before then, I was like, 'Uh oh, I really like this girl.'"

RELATED CONTENT: