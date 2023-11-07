Chase Stokes is "happy as a bean" nearly one year into his romance with Kelsea Ballerini.

The Outer Banks star stepped out on Monday in a bespoke seal blue suit by Teddy von Ranson as he attended the CFDA Awards at New York City's Museum of Natural History, ditching his shirt and beaming from ear-to-ear as he embraced his fashionable moment. He also couldn't help but radiate as talk turned to his girlfriend, Ballerini, while chatting with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet. In fact, Stokes revealed that he had just flown into the Big Apple after spending the morning in Nashville with his lady.

"She's working, she's doing her thing, I'm doing my thing," he said. "We got stuff going on."

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Stokes, 31, added that the couple's fun summer together has been a beautiful moment in their budding relationship.

"It's been such a blessing over the last couple of months, 'cause we've had the time to do it," he shared. "I'm just, I'm happy as a bean."

Ballerini, 30, is up for two CMA Awards at the upcoming ceremony on Wednesday, where she's also on tap to deliver a performance.

As for whether Stokes will be on her arm for that night, he coyly teased, "We'll see!"

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

On Monday, Stokes was thrilled to be showing his support for designer von Ranson.

"I think there's just so many incredible designers tonight and it's so important to uplift this entire community right now," Stokes said. "For me, it was a really special opportunity to come represent such a beautiful brand and Teddy, and everything that he's done."

von Ranson, a Ralph Lauren alum who spent 15 years with the iconic American brand, was nominated at the 2023 CFDA's in the American Menswear category.

"I've actually been wearing him for a number of years now, so it's kind of a match made in heaven in a weird way," Stokes added. "It's been really cool to watch his brand grow in the time that my career has also grown."

Stokes accessorized his look with jewelry from David Yurman and gushed that he was feeling "spiffy."

"There are very few times where you get to wear something that's specifically, custom-made specifically for me," he said. "I'm just very thankful."

THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images

Stokes and Ballerini were first linked back in January when the duo attended a football game together in California. The couple made their red carpet debut in April at the CMT Music Awards.

A source told ET at the time, "Kelsea is focusing on the good things in her life and her relationship with Chase" after her highly publicized split from husband Morgan Evans. For his part, Stokes split from his Outer Banks co-star, Madelyn Cline, in 2021.

"They're having a great time together," the source said of Ballerini and Stokes. "Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives."

In September, while celebrating Stokes' birthday, Ballerini revealed how she slid into his DMs as they began talking on Dec. 1 of last year.

From the direct message, the pair met up in Los Angeles, one day before their initial first date was scheduled, and then had a follow-up date the next day.

"Before we were supposed to go on our first date, we [actually] met the night before, so the edge was off a little bit," Ballerini recalled in an interview with ET at the MTV Video Music Awards in September. "But I was still nervous [on the date]. It was our first sitting across the table at dinner [date], you know?"

RELATED CONTENT: