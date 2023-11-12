Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes use their Saturdays for cute selfies!

The GRAMMY-nominated superstar took a moment to share a loved-up photo featuring the Outer Banks star over the weekend, where she's seen sitting on her man's lap while they pose for the selfie.

Ballerini, 30, and Stokes, 31, each look ready for the fall in sweaters.

The picture comes after the couple celebrated Ballerini's GRAMMY nomination for her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP. On Friday, the singer and actor were surrounded by friends and family as they listened to the nominations, and celebrated when Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was announced in the Best Country Album category.

The "Blindsided" singer and the actor have put their love on display in recent weeks, as they have appeared on the red carpet together. Stokes and Ballerini celebrated her 30th birthday in NYC at the 2023 VMAs, before returning to the Big Apple, were Ballerini was honored by Time. Before hitting the CMA Awards last week.

Wrapping up their busy season, Stokes was on hand in Knoxville, Tennessee to support Ballerini during her hometown show.

Following the milestone, Stokes took to Instagram to celebrate his leading lady.

"my lil ray of sunshine just did quite possibly the coolest thing ever. goes home, plays her biggest headlining show. you are so damn special," he wrote next to a series of pictures from the show. "thank you, from me and I’m gonna speak for the rest of the world here and say thank you for sharing your heart and vulnerability. adore you. love you kb 🤍 new chapter inbound."

Stokes and Ballerini are set to hit the one-year mark of their relationship early next year. Last week, Stokes spoke to ET and gave an update on their romance.

"It's been such a blessing over the last couple of months, 'cause we've had the time to do it," he shared. "I'm just, I'm happy as a bean."

