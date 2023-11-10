Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes cuddled up around friends and family as they awaited the live GRAMMY nominations announcement, and then they let out a big scream.

On Friday, the 30-year-old country superstar shared a video on Instagram of their immediate reaction after she saw on TV that her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat album earned a GRAMMY nomination in the Best Country Album category. In the video, she's snuggled in front of the Outer Banks star while sitting on the floor. They're surrounded by friends and family. When her album's title is announced, the entire bunch go berserk, including the doggie, who couldn't help but later give Stokes a kiss on the face.

It appears Ballerini shed a few tears of joy for her second GRAMMY nomination. She was nominated for Best New Artist back in 2016. She's got stiff competition for the upcoming GRAMMYs. She faces off against Brothers Osbourne (Brothers Osbourne), Zach Bryan (Zach Bryan), Tyler Childers (Rustin' In The Rain) and Lainey Wilson (Bell Bottom Country).

It's safe to say who Ballerini will walk down the red carpet with when the GRAMMY Awards go down on Feb. 4 in downtown Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.

Earlier this week, the pair lit up the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, for the CMA Awards with some adorable and loving poses. Ballerini looked radiant in a blush pink Christian Siriano dress that stole the spotlight. The elegant, one-shoulder number featured a thigh-high slit that she paired with matching pink bow heels and some sparkling earrings.

Not to be outdone, Stokes looked classy and chic in a black-on-dark charcoal Teddy von Ranson suit, sans tie, that looked traditionally flawless while still letting his ladylove's look shine.

Also earlier this week, ET was with Stokes at the CFDA Awards in New York City, where he dished on what life's been like nearly one year into their budding romance.

"It's been such a blessing over the last couple of months, 'cause we've had the time to do it," he told ET. "I'm just, I'm happy as a bean."

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.

