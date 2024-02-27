Kelsea Ballerini to Host 2024 CMT Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini is back as the host of the 2024 CMT Music Awards!

This year's ceremony will mark the fourth year in a row that the "Blindsided" singer will emcee the annual event. Pulling double duty, the 30-year-old country music superstar is also set to take the stage as a performer.

"I couldn't be more excited to be back for my fourth year with my CMT family to host this year’s CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas," Ballerini said in a statement. "Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night."

Earlier this year, ET spoke with Ballerini, who expressed her excitement about the annual gig.

"I love the CMTs. I grew up watching them, but more so it's the show that's really [has] such a beautiful, light, fun, celebratory energy," she told ET's Rachel Smith. "It's all about the fans, which country music to me is the genre that really has always been about that and that relationship and nurturing it. So I just think it's fun, it's light, it's celebratory and it's all about the music and the fans."

John Shearer for CMT

While she's flying solo this year, the "Peter Pan" songstress teased some surprises.

"I think I might call up some friends just for a little help throughout the show, just to make it feel a little more warm and fuzzy," she added.

In 2023 and 2021, Ballerini shared the hosting duties with Kane Brown, and in 2022, the "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" songstress headed up the remote ceremony solo.

Last year's CMT Music Awards marked big moments for Ballerini, as she and boyfriend Chase Stokes made their red carpet debut, and her performance of "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" with four drag queens sparked backlash from anti-LGBTQI+ groups.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Nominations and performers for the 2024 CMT Music Awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

RELATED CONTENT: