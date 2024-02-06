Kelsea Ballerini wants fans to know that she's a girl with emotions!

During the 2024 GRAMMYs on Sunday, social media was abuzz after Ballerini seemed upset when she lost the Best Country Album award to Lainey Wilson. After Wilson's name was announced for Bell Bottom Country, cameras cut to her celebrating, and then panned to Ballerini, who had a stoic expression on her face as she halfheartedly clapped for her peer.

On Monday, the Rolling Up the Welcome Mat singer took to Instagram to address her now-viral moment.

"Ohhhh yall," she began the typed message on her Instagram Story. "You can be bummed for your loss and happy for somebody else's win at the same time. Two things can be true and both hold valid and valuable space."

She continued, "The face reading and reaction analysis is unnecessary and hurtful to everyone. A woman's win is a team win. Write about that instead."

Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram

Best Country Album was a stacked category at this year's GRAMMYs, and Wilson's win didn't seem to bother Ballerini for very long. She was seated next to Taylor Swift in the audience, and the two sang and danced along to several performances while also posing for pics.

During music's biggest night, Ballerini took to Instagram to share a few candid snap shots, ahead of entering the Crypto.com area in Los Angeles.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"Rolled up the welcome mat, rolling up to the damn grammys," the 30-year-old country crooner captioned one photo set that showed off her Vera Wang gown.

On Monday, Ballerini shared another series of pics from the big night, including her getting ready for the show, popping champagne on the bed, and a sweet message from someone telling her they hope she meets SZA.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Last week, the CMA winner took to Instagram to reflect on her career and deeply personal Rolling Up the Welcome Mat era -- which is thought to chronicle her divorce from Morgan Evans.

"hi. grammys are tomorrow, and goin into it i wanna say in these last ten years ive truly never felt so seen and supported as an artist. rolling up the welcome mat was a gift i gave myself to bookmark and exhale a confusing and difficult time in my life, and it’s become the gift that keeps on giving," she wrote. "thank you for letting this record into your lives and hearts like you have and for championing truth telling, growing up messy, healing, and the art of starting over. this is my fourth grammy nomination, but my first where i truly feel like we’ve already won no matter what. so thank you. i’ll see you tomorrow. and then soon."

RELATED CONTENT: