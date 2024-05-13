Refresh your beauty stash for summer with all of Amazon's best deals on skincare, makeup and haircare.
With temperatures on the rise and plenty of sun-kissed days to come, the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul has made its much-anticipated return. The week-long sale extravaganza offers a golden opportunity for beauty enthusiasts to refresh their routine with major savings on summer-ready essentials ahead of the new season.
From May 13 through May 19, Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul sale features discounts on best-selling skincare, makeup and hair care products from top brands like Laneige, Color Wow, Maybelline, Revlon and more. You have six days to save 20% or more on must-haves and shoppers will receive a $10 credit when they spend $50 or more on eligible Amazon Beauty or Amazon Premium Beauty products.
Whether you're looking to declutter your makeup bag, replenish your go-to summer travel favorites or are eager to dive into the latest beauty trends, Amazon has a treasure trove of deals available now. Many of these picks, like customizable self-tanners, best-selling sunscreens, oil-control creams, and frizz-control hair sprays, are must-haves for summer.
From top-rated moisturizers with SPF to TikTok-viral bronzing products, you'll be more than ready to dive in to a beautiful summer. Below, shop the 20 best deals from the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul.
Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Skincare Deals
TULA Probiotic Skin Care Discovery Kit
Prepare for summer adventures with a travel-friendly 5-piece kit of bestselling TULA skin essentials. This kit includes face cleanser, toner, Hydrating Day & Night cream, Filter Primer and Blurring & Moisturizing Primer.
FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device
With over 2,900 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.
Coola Organic Sunscreen and Lip Balm SPF 30 Sun Protection Kit
Whether you keep it for yourself or give it as a much-appreciated gift, this Coola Sun Protection set with facial cleanser, skin renewal serum, SPF drops and tinted lip balm will come in handy this summer.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelette Singles
Pack up these perfectly-sized and individually-wrapped Neutrogena makeup cleansing wipes for weekend trips and summer getaways.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Collection
This set includes celeb-loved Mario Badescu's three facial sprays that can easily be incorporated into your day-to-night regimen.
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30
This oil-free moisturizer from the brand developed with dermatologist has SPF 30 to keep you safe in the sun.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer
An unscented lightweight moisturizer that not only provides protection from UVA/UVB rays, but also hydrates and plumps the skin.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer
If you have dry skin, Laneige's replenishing moisturizer takes hydration to the next level by strengthening skin's moisture barrier to lock in hydration.
Eos Shea Better Body Lotion — Vanilla Cashmere
When you're showing off skin this summer, keep it soft and supple with the help of this body lotion made with shea butter and nourishing oils.
Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Makeup Deals
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara
With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, it's clear to see why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
Achieve the perfect bronzed look with the TikTok-loved L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, available in four shades for all skin tones.
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials + Makeup Sponge Kit
If it's time to replace your makeup brushes, consider this best-selling set with a 4.8 out of 5 star rating and over 45,000 ratings.
Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner
Don't let sweat or pool days stop you from a bold cat eye with this waterproof eyeliner.
NYX Profession Makeup Marshmellow Smoothing Primer
Apply this smoothing primer before your makeup to help smooth texture and blur skin imperfections.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser
A TikTok-favorite, this multi-use concealer has a sponge-tip applicator for easy, mess-free application.
Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
Even if you stay out of the sun you can get that sun-kissed glow with the help of this luminous bronzer.
Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Hair Care Deals
Color Wow Color Security Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Set
Formulated for all hair types, this shampoo and conditioner from Color Wow can help improve shine and glossiness.
Conair Satin Heatless Curls Set
One of the last things anyone wants to do on a scorching summer day is put a hot hair tool near their head, but with these heatless curlers you can potentially achieve the same look overnight.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer
This internet-loved brush and blow dryer combo from Revlon delivers a salon-worthy blowout at home.
Biosilk Silk Therapy Original Cure
Biosilk silk therapy is said to help treat split ends, deliver incredible shine and smooth frizzy hair.
