Concealers are the foundation of all other makeup. They perfect the look of skin and often have skincare ingredients.
Concealers are perhaps the most useful of all cosmetics, hiding a multitude of skin issues.
Whether camouflaging dark under-eye circles or a little French-fry-induced blemish, a great concealer has your back... err, face. A modern, minimal makeup look can be achieved with just a concealer, mascara, and a swipe of a multi-stick or colored balm. Strategically placed behind the nostrils and on the sides of the chin, a concealer can brighten your entire complexion. It's a must-have in your beauty arsenal, and if you can, it's definitely worth a splurge.
When it comes to concealers, one size does not fit all. Depending on your skin type or if you have mature skin, you may want to consider one with skin care ingredients to help soften wrinkles or provide SPF protection. With summer upon us, a concealer that stays on through humidity and withstands perspiration is a must.
We've curated a list of the top-rated concealers, taking into account a range of prices for every budget. Since concealer is a beauty staple, it's a good idea to keep a few for different seasons. There are also different formulations, from pencil to cream, so choose the one that best suits your makeup routine.
Shop our top picks starting at $7 for summer, from the most popular makeup brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Jones Road Beauty, Fenty, Ilia and more.
Best Overall Concealers
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer with Hyaluronic Acid
Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer is genuinely remarkable. It provides medium to full coverage while looking natural, is waterproof and is made to stay on all day. It also doesn't crease under the eyes. We love this one.
Jones Road Beauty The Face Pencil
This genius little hack from Bobbi Brown's Jones Road Beauty is a concentrated concealer in pencil form. Choose a lighter shade for under the eyes and a matching skin-tone one for imperfections. Just make sure to prime with moisturizer first. You'll end up taking it everywhere.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna We're Even Hydrating Longwear Waterproof Concealer
Queen RiRi's Fenty Beauty's latest concealer drop is crease-resistant, skin-brightening and waterproof. What else could you want in a summer concealer?
Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer
This medium-coverage concealer blends seamlessly into the skin and doesn't settle in creases. Fans of the brand, including Pamela Anderson, love this product for its smooth finish and all-day wear.
Best Concealers Under $15
Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Concealer Makeup
With over 72,000 reviews, this oil-free concealer has flawless, natural coverage. Reviews say things like "Best affordable concealer out there! 10/10." Right now, it's on sale for less than the cost of a latte.
NudeStix Mini NudeFix Cream Concealer
The best concealer for on-the-go is a mini size of NudeStix's well-loved concealer. According to the brand, it's made with innovative skin-loving botanicals that minimize texture and is vegan-powered to help balance the skin's microbiome.
L'Oréal Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Concealer
Helen Mirren is said to be a fan of this waterproof, matte-finish concealer, which lasts up to 24 hours.
Best Concealers Worth the Splurge
Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick
Merit's Complexion Perfecting Stick can be used as a concealer or a foundation. It's ideal if you want to avoid bothering with too many steps in your makeup routine. Chock full of skin care ingredients, it's a one-and-done makeup with rave reviews.
Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer SPF 27
This concealer's performance justifies the cost with high-end skincare ingredients and built-in SPF — just a few taps blur imperfections.
Natasha Denona Hy-Glam Brightening & Hydrating Crease-Proof Serum Concealer
With a truly impressive array of dozens of colors, Natasha Denona's concealer has skincare ingredients and an airbrushed finish.
Make Up For Ever HD Skin Smooth & Blur Undetectable Under Eye Concealer
One review says this is "my new holy grail concealer." It's featherlight and buildable, and the brand claims up to 24 hours of coverage.
Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer
This vegan, full-coverage concealer blurs and brightens for a skin-perfecting finish without settling in creases.
