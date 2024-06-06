Concealers are perhaps the most useful of all cosmetics, hiding a multitude of skin issues.

Whether camouflaging dark under-eye circles or a little French-fry-induced blemish, a great concealer has your back... err, face. A modern, minimal makeup look can be achieved with just a concealer, mascara, and a swipe of a multi-stick or colored balm. Strategically placed behind the nostrils and on the sides of the chin, a concealer can brighten your entire complexion. It's a must-have in your beauty arsenal, and if you can, it's definitely worth a splurge.

When it comes to concealers, one size does not fit all. Depending on your skin type or if you have mature skin, you may want to consider one with skin care ingredients to help soften wrinkles or provide SPF protection. With summer upon us, a concealer that stays on through humidity and withstands perspiration is a must.

We've curated a list of the top-rated concealers, taking into account a range of prices for every budget. Since concealer is a beauty staple, it's a good idea to keep a few for different seasons. There are also different formulations, from pencil to cream, so choose the one that best suits your makeup routine.

Shop our top picks starting at $7 for summer, from the most popular makeup brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Jones Road Beauty, Fenty, Ilia and more.

Best Overall Concealers

Jones Road Beauty The Face Pencil Jones Road Beauty Jones Road Beauty The Face Pencil This genius little hack from Bobbi Brown's Jones Road Beauty is a concentrated concealer in pencil form. Choose a lighter shade for under the eyes and a matching skin-tone one for imperfections. Just make sure to prime with moisturizer first. You'll end up taking it everywhere. $25 Shop Now

Best Concealers Under $15

Best Concealers Worth the Splurge

Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick Merit Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick Merit's Complexion Perfecting Stick can be used as a concealer or a foundation. It's ideal if you want to avoid bothering with too many steps in your makeup routine. Chock full of skin care ingredients, it's a one-and-done makeup with rave reviews. $38 Shop Now

