If you have not yet experienced Brooklinen's top-notch bedding, you're in for a real treat. The pure cotton, high thread counts and EKO-TEX certified (for chemical safety) textiles are a delight to spend the night with. And during the brand's 10-year anniversary sale, happening now, you can give your linens a spring refresh at a major discount.

Now through Monday, May 6, you can save 25% off sitewide on all of the brand's bedding and home goods, including sheets, pillows, towels, blankets and more must-have bedding. For even bigger savings, bundles of various sleep essentials are up to 45% off.

Shop the Brooklinen Sale

There's a reason the brand has become so popular in the past 10 years: Brooklinen's style meets lasting quality. Also, we appreciate the little tags on the sheets that tell us if it's a side or an end — it saves so much time when changing sheets. Now you can find out what the bedding buzz is about at a reduced price, making these bedding bundles as comfortable as the pricing.

Scroll through to see some of our favorite discounted picks. Besides the bedding and towels that Brooklinen is known for, the brand offers throw pillows, throw blankets, bath mats and more. Shop now through Monday and have a good night, every night.

Washed Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle Brooklinen Washed Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle Linen is warm-weather ready. According to the brand, each piece is washed and dyed in small batches which creates unique color variations, minimizes shrinkage and provides that pre-washed softness. Made from European flax, this fabric feels lightweight yet cozy for year-round comfort. $583-$787 $350-$472 Shop Now

Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set You'll sleep easy knowing you got a fantastic discount on these luxe 480-thread-count sateen cotton sheets. It's also EKO-TEX certified for chemical safety, so you'll feel safer buying these for the whole family. This set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $159-$229 $119-$172 Shop Now

Super-Plush Robe Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe Inspired by Brooklinen's super absorbent and incredibly soft towels, this plush robe is made from combed Turkish cotton. It is available in several spa-inspired shades and is for men and women. $99 $74 Shop Now

