Brooklinen Is Celebrating Its 10th Anniversary With a Major Sale — Save Up to 45% on Best-Selling Bedding

Brooklinen Anniversary Sale
Brooklinen
By Erica Radol
Published: 10:18 AM PDT, April 25, 2024

You spend eight hours nightly in your bedding, make it a comfortable affair. Brooklinen's big sale makes it so much easier.

If you have not yet experienced Brooklinen's top-notch bedding, you're in for a real treat. The pure cotton, high thread counts and EKO-TEX certified (for chemical safety) textiles are a delight to spend the night with. And during the brand's 10-year anniversary sale, happening now, you can give your linens a spring refresh at a major discount.

Now through Monday, May 6, you can save 25% off sitewide on all of the brand's bedding and home goods, including sheets, pillows, towels, blankets and more must-have bedding. For even bigger savings, bundles of various sleep essentials are up to 45% off.

Shop the Brooklinen Sale

There's a reason the brand has become so popular in the past 10 years: Brooklinen's style meets lasting quality. Also, we appreciate the little tags on the sheets that tell us if it's a side or an end — it saves so much time when changing sheets. Now you can find out what the bedding buzz is about at a reduced price, making these bedding bundles as comfortable as the pricing. 

Scroll through to see some of our favorite discounted picks. Besides the bedding and towels that Brooklinen is known for, the brand offers throw pillows, throw blankets, bath mats and more. Shop now through Monday and have a good night, every night.

Organic Cotton Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Organic Cotton Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen

Organic Cotton Hardcore Sheet Bundle

This organic cotton set includes sheets, a duvet and two extra pillowcases for a breathable, crisp bedding 'fit. Mix and match colors to customize your look.

$533-$603 $320-$362

Shop Now

Lightweight Cotton Quilt Set

Lightweight Cotton Quilt Set
Brooklinen

Lightweight Cotton Quilt Set

Lightweight and perfect for spring, this garment-dyed, 100% cotton quilt and sham bundle will double as comfy layers in wintertime.

$268-$338 $181-$228

Shop Now

Piped Classic Percale Duvet Set

Piped Classic Percale Duvet Set
Brooklinen

Piped Classic Percale Duvet Set

This reversible Piped Classic percale duvet and shams are made using a one-yarn-over and one-yarn-under weave fabric that results in a matte finish for that breathable, hotel-style feel.

$184-$254 $117-$162

Shop Now

Washed Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Washed Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen

Washed Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Linen is warm-weather ready. According to the brand, each piece is washed and dyed in small batches which creates unique color variations, minimizes shrinkage and provides that pre-washed softness. Made from European flax, this fabric feels lightweight yet cozy for year-round comfort.

$583-$787 $350-$472

Shop Now

Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set

Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen

Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set

You'll sleep easy knowing you got a fantastic discount on these luxe 480-thread-count sateen cotton sheets. It's also EKO-TEX certified for chemical safety, so you'll feel safer buying these for the whole family. This set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

$159-$229 $119-$172

Shop Now

Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Bundle

Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Bundle
Brooklinen

Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Bundle

If you haven't tried Brooklinen's plush, absorbent towels, you're in for a real treat. These moisture-wicking towels are so soft you may not want to get dressed. Made from 100% cotton, you'll feel like your home bath is a spa every day.

$138 $88

Shop Now

Super-Plush Robe

Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen

Super-Plush Robe

Inspired by Brooklinen's super absorbent and incredibly soft towels, this plush robe is made from combed Turkish cotton. It is available in several spa-inspired shades and is for men and women. 

$99 $74

Shop Now

Sesame Street Crib Sheet Set

Sesame Street Crib Sheet Set
Brooklinen

Sesame Street Crib Sheet Set

While not included in the sale, these Sesame Street crib sheets are too adorable not to share. They make perfect baby shower gifts!

