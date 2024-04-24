This Mother's Day, every mom could benefit from a little self care. While it looks different for every person, giving the most important person in your life a gift that’ll improve their wellness routine can be a meaningful way to show Mom how much you care.

Just in time for mom's special day on Sunday, May 12, Hatch kicked off its best sale of the season with discounts on the brand's connected devices that can hep create healthy sleeping habits for her and the whole family. Now through May 8, you can save 15% on the Hatch Restore 2. A total nighttime game-changer, this popular device is a sunrise alarm clock, white noise machine and bedside light all in one.

Hatch Restore 2 Hatch Hatch Restore 2 Hatch is the sunrise clock with light that gradually brightens before your alarm sounds. It features a library of alarm and meditation sounds, a reading light with 22 color offerings and reduced blue light to help you sleep. $200 $170 Shop Now

The Hatch Restore 2 is a total dream machine that lets you choose nightly or morning routines, complete with soothing soundscapes and three customizable lights. Designed to help you sleep deeply, it drowns out background noises with sleep sounds inspired by nature. When it's time to wake up, there are serene alarm sounds to choose from like "forest birds" or "morning singing bowls".

Using light and sound to guide you awake, this TikTok-famous customizable sunrise alarm clock rarely sees deals. It's currently on sale for $170 in three muted neutral hues: Latte, Slate and Putty. Mom will absolutely love an alternative alarm that imitates the sunrise to wake her up gently every morning and support her natural circadian rhythm.

If you are shopping for a new mom, the Hatch sale also includes the Rest 2nd Gen to create a better bedtime routine for newborns. Made for little ones, Rest can play continuous sounds like white noise, wind, rain, and lullabies. She can let her early riser know it's time to get out of bed with soothing light and sound combinations. Considering it is also a night light, her child can choose their favorite color to drift off to and make bedtime a little more magical.

Hatch Rest 2nd Gen Hatch Hatch Rest 2nd Gen A must-have for new parents, Hatch's Rest 2nd Gen can help keep little ones dreaming through the night and create healthy sleep habits at any age. $60 $51 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

RELATED CONTENT: