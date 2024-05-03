For home cooks, the dawning of warmer weather brings the motivation to revitalize the kitchen with new cookware and kitchen appliances. If you're looking to update your old pots and pans, searching for the perfect Mother's Day gift for that special someone or want a new way to cook on sizzling summer days, the Our Place Annual Spring Sale is filled with incredible cookware deals on bestsellers, including the iconic Always Pan.

Now through Monday, May 20, Our Place's cult-favorite cookware, tableware and kitchen essentials are all up to 40% off in the biggest sale of the season, so now is the perfect time to add these must-have pieces to your home.

Shop the Our Place Sale

The do-it-all Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is a fan favorite across social media for its stylish design and versatility. New and improved since its inception, the Always Pan is now oven-safe with a longer-lasting toxin-free nonstick coating and can do the job of ten pieces of traditional cookware, according to the brand. Marked down from $150, get the Always Pan 2.0 for only $110 before your favorite color sells out.

Our Place's customer favorites make excellent housewarming gifts for the foodies and chefs in your life, but the timing also lines up perfectly to score your mother figure some of these kitchen favorites for Mother's Day. Any mom who enjoys whipping up delicious dishes for her family will love one of Our Place's stylish cooking bestsellers. Just be sure to take advantage of this sale by May 7 to get your order in time for the big day.

The cookware, tableware, kitchen tools and countertop appliances in Our Place's collection make stylish additions that will liven up any kitchen's aesthetic. Shop our favorite kitchen must-haves from Our Place below.

Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential. $165 $130 Shop Now

Our Place Cookware Set Our Place Our Place Cookware Set Try out new recipes with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set, designed with ceramic nonstick coating. It includes the regular-sized versions and mini versions of the Perfect Pot and Always Pan. $565 $350 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: