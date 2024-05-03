Shop
Shop Our Place's Biggest Sale of the Season to Save Up to 40% on the Viral Always Pan and More

Our Place Annual Spring Sale
Our Place
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 8:47 AM PDT, May 3, 2024

Internet famous cookware brand Our Place is currently hosting it's biggest sale of the season.

For home cooks, the dawning of warmer weather brings the motivation to revitalize the kitchen with new cookware and kitchen appliances. If you're looking to update your old pots and pans, searching for the perfect Mother's Day gift for that special someone or want a new way to cook on sizzling summer days, the Our Place Annual Spring Sale is filled with incredible cookware deals on bestsellers, including the iconic Always Pan

Now through Monday, May 20, Our Place's cult-favorite cookware, tableware and kitchen essentials are all up to 40% off in the biggest sale of the season, so now is the perfect time to add these must-have pieces to your home. 

Shop the Our Place Sale

The do-it-all Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is a fan favorite across social media for its stylish design and versatility. New and improved since its inception, the Always Pan is now oven-safe with a longer-lasting toxin-free nonstick coating and can do the job of ten pieces of traditional cookware, according to the brand. Marked down from $150, get the Always Pan 2.0 for only $110 before your favorite color sells out. 

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

The Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Plus, it's made with 100% recycled aluminum. It's just as gorgeous as the original, and you can shop the versatile pan in eight different colors. 

$150 $110

Shop Now

Our Place's customer favorites make excellent housewarming gifts for the foodies and chefs in your life, but the timing also lines up perfectly to score your mother figure some of these kitchen favorites for Mother's Day. Any mom who enjoys whipping up delicious dishes for her family will love one of Our Place's stylish cooking bestsellers. Just be sure to take advantage of this sale by May 7 to get your order in time for the big day.

The cookware, tableware, kitchen tools and countertop appliances in Our Place's collection make stylish additions that will liven up any kitchen's aesthetic. Shop our favorite kitchen must-haves from Our Place below.

Our Place Perfect Pot

Our Place Perfect Pot
Our Place

Our Place Perfect Pot

Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.

$165 $130

Shop Now

Our Place Wonder Oven

Our Place Wonder Oven
Our Place

Our Place Wonder Oven

Our Place's innovative wonder oven kitchen appliance can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil – all with steam infusion technology for crispy exteriors and soft, moist interiors.

$195 $165

Shop Now

Our Place Mini Griddle Pan

Our Place Mini Griddle Pan
Our Place

Our Place Mini Griddle Pan

Coated in a non-toxic ceramic, the warp-resistant mini griddle pan can work as a baking sheet or stovetop griddle.

$60 $54

Shop Now

The Knife Trio Bundle

The Knife Trio Bundle
Our Place

The Knife Trio Bundle

Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives, including the everyday chef’s knife, serrated slicing knife and precise paring knife. 

$170 $85

Shop Now

Our Place Splendor Blender

Our Place Splendor Blender
Our Place

Our Place Splendor Blender

Make smoothies and more in a flash with this adorable countertop blender. 

$125 $115

Shop Now

Our Place Cast Iron Cookware Set

Our Place Cast Iron Cookware Set
Our Place

Our Place Cast Iron Cookware Set

This limited-time deal from Our Place's sale includes a cast-iron Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Hot Grill, Grill Press, and bonus Hot Grips.

$465 $345

Shop Now

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

The 8-in-1 cast iron version of Our Place's bestselling Always Pan is now in stock in six different colors. 

$155 $110

Shop Now

Our Place Always Pan Duo

Our Place Always Pan Duo
Our Place

Our Place Always Pan Duo

In this bundle, you'll get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes. The nonstick pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot and more.

$270 $190

Shop Now

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo
Our Place

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo

The Mini Perfect Pot and Mini Always Pan offer the perfect size for smaller meals. 

$250 $195

Shop Now

Our Place Home Cook Duo

Our Place Home Cook Duo
Our Place

Our Place Home Cook Duo

Save big on the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle, designed to replace an 18-piece cookware set.

$315 $235

Shop Now

Our Place Cookware Set

Our Place Cookware Set
Our Place

Our Place Cookware Set

Try out new recipes with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set, designed with ceramic nonstick coating. It includes the regular-sized versions and mini versions of the Perfect Pot and Always Pan.

$565 $350

Shop Now

Our Place Main Plates

Our Place Main Plates
Our Place

Our Place Main Plates

We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates from Our Place.

$50 $30

Shop Now

Our Place Side Bowls

Our Place Side Bowls
Our Place

Our Place Side Bowls

Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls which will match your Our Place plates perfectly.

$45 $27

Shop Now

