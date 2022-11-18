While moving homes is an exciting occasion, you know it can also be a very stressful journey to finally get there. It's a significant milestone worth celebrating, but finding that perfect housewarming gift can be like finding a needle in a haystack. The best kind of housewarming gift is one that is both thoughtful and functional. Not only will they think of you each time they use the gift, but they’ll also appreciate that it adds a touch of style to their new home.

It would be a faux pas to show up empty-handed when finally stepping into your friend's or family's new digs, so we've found housewarming gifts that will make any space feel more like a home. Often times these initial gifts are shuffled around with moving boxes, lost and forgotten. Whether it's eye-catching oven mitts or a fresh candle, the best housewarming gifts are certain-to-be-appreciated no matter if they are gifted to someone in their first apartment or a new homeowner.

Moving into a new house or apartment is expensive, but the gifts you give don't have to be. We've found ideas for people with all types of interests, adorable personalized options, and truly unique pieces that will delight even the pickiest friends. Next time you’re invited to a housewarming party, shop our selection of the best housewarming gifts that people will actually want to use and not throw out with the moving boxes.

Aesop Industrious Gift Set Aesop Aesop Industrious Gift Set Every bathroom needs soap, but don't give them just any soap. Give them this time-honored trio from Aesop that will give them clean and soft hands. The gift set includes their Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, and Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash. $73 Buy Now

Slowtide Breakers Tapestry Blanket Slowtide Slowtide Breakers Tapestry Blanket Bring to iconic, graphic works of Keith Haring to their living room. The oversized and durable throw blanket fits over a queen sized bed for a cozy, yet stylish gift. $125 Buy Now

Ordinary Habit Quotidian Bundle Ordinary Habit Ordinary Habit Quotidian Bundle The gorgeous and limited-edition bundle from Ordinary Habit includes a hand-tufted pillow and 500-piece matching puzzle. You'll be gifting your friend a statement piece for their couch and a fun activity that could also work as art. $205 Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan This isn't just any pan, it's the Always Pan that replaces a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. Not only will it free up space in their new kitchen, but it comes in a variety of stylish colors. $145 $95 Buy Now

Voluspa Mokara Candle Voluspa Voluspa Mokara Candle This gorgeous candle smells so fresh and the scent makes any living space really feel like a home. Gift the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones. $37 Buy Now

Horti Nice Smelling Kit Horti Horti Nice Smelling Kit Those with a green thumb will be enamored with this adorable Nice Smelling Kit from Horti. Not only does it come with your choice of pet-friendly potted plant, it also comes with a plant-inspired candle poured in one of their signature terracotta pots that can be repurposed to hold a plant after it's completely used. $60 Buy Now

Usual Wines Mixed Pack Usual Wines Usual Wines Mixed Pack Wine is a customary housewarming gift, but don't just get them any wine. Go for Usual Wines. Each bottle is the size of a generous pour so your wine will always be fresh and it's made with no added sugar or artificial ingredients. $96 Buy Now

DEMDACO Guardian Angel Throw Blanket DEMDACO DEMDACO Guardian Angel Throw Blanket Everyone can make use of this soft and fuzzy blanket as winter approaches. It comes with a leather inscription with the sentiment, "by my side," so your loved one will know you're only a phone call away when they cuddle up in this cozy throw. $81 Buy Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

