Memorial Day 2023 is Monday, May 29, and there's so much to celebrate.

Every year, Memorial Day is a time when we remember the brave people who have served our country. For many, Memorial Day Weekend is a fun-filled three-day weekend. Along with all of the activities that come with Memorial Day — summer travel, backyard grilling, quality time with friends and family, etc. —the holiday also brings with it tons of incredible Memorial Day deals.

Each year, retailers offer huge discounts in multiple categories. It's perhaps the best time of year to save on appliances, mattresses, patio furniture, spring and summer clothing, swimsuits, handbags and accessories.

Some of our favorite retailers are gearing up to release some of their lowest prices of the year so far, and we're keeping a running list of the greatest Memorial Day sales available online. From fashion and beauty to home and lifestyle, we've done the shopping for you to help you find just what you want at the right price.

Summer days are ahead, and so are the best Memorial Day deals that are available to shop now.

Memorial Day Sales You Can Shop Now

The Best Memorial Day Sales That Have Already Started

Our guide to the details you need to know on current deals from over 40 retailers.

The Best Memorial Day Sales on Patio Furniture, Outdoor and Home Goods

The Best Patio Furniture to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Spend time outside in stylish, comfortable outdoor furniture.

Memorial Day 2023: All the Best Furniture Sales to Shop Now

The best time for big-ticket purchases like new furniture is when we find big deals like these.

Everything You Need for Grilling Season

Grilling out through Memorial Day Weekend? We've got all the tools and accessories you'll need right here.

The Coolest Pool Floats for Summer

Splash around with the coolest pool floats of 2021.

The Best Memorial Day Sales on Clothing and Accessories

The Best Memorial Day Swimsuit Deals

Suit up for summer for less.

Mindy Kaling Teams Up with Andie Swim On Colorful Swimwear Collection: Shop Sustainable Styles for Summer

Mindy's bright suits will put a smile on your face.

Amazon Memorial Day Deals: Save Up to 50% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Score a great deal on this Meghan Markle-approved brand.

The Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales

The Best Beauty Deals to Shop Now

Whether it's for you, Mom or another beauty lover in your life, the deals are already here.

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals

The 20 Best Mattress Sales to Shop for Memorial Day 2023

In the market for a new mattress? This is the best weekend to score a great deal.

The Best Memorial Day Deals on Appliances

The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day

With these discounts, you can really clean up.

The Memorial Day Tech Deals

The Best Memorial Day Tech Deals at Walmart

Save on TVs, Apple Watches, AirPods and more.

