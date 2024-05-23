Jetsetters, rejoice: Away officially kicked off its Memorial Day luggage sale just in time for the summer travel season. Away rarely has sales, but the long weekend savings will save you $50 on any best-selling suitcase and bag combo. To help get your luggage lineup prepared for sunny getaways, weddings, and work trips, this Away luggage sale couples the brand's suitcases and bags for the smoothest trips possible.

Shop Away's Memorial Day Sale

Aside from stylish colors, Away suitcases are known for their high-quality, polycarbonate shells and functional design that are perfect for anyone who's ready to get on the move. Usually, these pieces are an investment, so these Memorial Day luggage deals are your best chance to score high-performance travel accessories for less.

Everyone deserves to get away this summer. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading to an Away suitcase, or gifting one to a lucky recipient, this Away sale is the perfect opportunity to snag a new carry-on and weekender bag at a discount. Ahead, choose a suitcase to start building your travel bundle before this Away Memorial Day deal expires.

The Carry-On Away The Carry-On Pick between 10 different colors of the most popular suitcase and get all of the features you know and love about Away luggage — 360-degree wheels, a TSA-approved lock, and interior compression. $275 Shop Now

The Bigger Carry-On Away The Bigger Carry-On This hard-side suitcase has more space than your average carry-on, which is ideal for those last-minute items. Get this upgraded option, available in 11 different colors. $295 Shop Now

The Carry-On Flex Away The Carry-On Flex Unzip the flex feature to create additional space to fit in any last-minute items. When not fully expanded, this suitcase is the perfect size to carry-on and becomes checked luggage when fully flexed. $325 Shop Now

The Medium Flex Away The Medium Flex Count on this piece of checked luggage to make all of your trips more manageable. With a flex feature that expands to allow for additional space, you’ll never have to worry about making it all fit. $395 Shop Now

