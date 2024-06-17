Score Walmart's sizzling deals on top-rated grills to ignite your inner-grillmaster.
Summer just isn't complete without the smell of BBQ in the air and backyard cookouts with your friends and family. To help you heat things up and get your grill on this season, we’ve hunted down deals on grills and Walmart+ Week are not to be missed.
Whether you want a gas grill for the backyard, a versatile pellet grill to barbecue and even braise meat, or a smoker, you’ll find every kind of grill majorly discounted at Walmart.
Shop Walmart+ Week Grill Deals
From feature-packed models that double as air fryers to portable grills perfect for camping, Walmart's grill deals offer a wide range of outdoor grills at unbeatable prices. With backyard gatherings and parties on the horizon, it's time to dust off those tongs and kick off grilling season with a fresh upgrade.
Ahead, shop the best grill deals during Walmart+ Week to save on top brands like Weber, Char-Broil, Blackstone and more.
The Best Grill Deals during Walmart+ Week
Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
By incorporating elements like porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates that preserve uniform heat distribution, you can be certain of savoring the most delicious results with this propane grill.
Megamaster 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner
Gear up for an unforgettable cookout with this propane gas grill, featuring a sleek stainless-steel hood and control panel.
Char-Broil Gas Grill Stainless Steel
If you're limited on space, this compact Char-Broil gas grill features 280 square inches and two 6" wheels for easy portability.
Z Grills 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
With this versatile grill you can BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear and char-grill. Since it's a pellet grill you'll get the delicious wood-smoked flavors.
Expert Grill 3 Burner Propane Gas Grill
A highly-rated propane grill for under $100 is a no-brainer.
Megamaster Stainless Steel 2-Burner Flat Top Propane Gas Grill
Inside this portable gas grill, you’ll find a 199 square inches of cooking space. Below that are two stainless steel burners controlled independently with the easy Press-and-Turn ignition system. Each burner supplies 8,000 BTUs combining to offer up 16,000 BTUs.
Blackstone Duo 17" Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo
This charcoal grill and griddle combo features an adjustable H-style stainless steel burner with an output of 12,000 BTU, so you can get the perfect savory charcoal flavor.
Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker
The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.
Sophia & William Stainless Steel Portable 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner
Fire up this grill for your Memorial Day get-together. With 542 square inches of cooking space, this grill is large enough to cook for your whole family plus friends.
Weber Spirit S-315 NG, Stainless Steel
Weber's three-burner Spirit E-315 gas grill features a spacious grilling area and convenient side tables for placing serving trays. Plus, you can hang your spatula and tongs on the tool hooks so that everything you need is within reach.
Cuisinart Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker
Whip up burgers and brats or slowly smoke some tender meats with this griller and smoker duo from Cuisinart.
Nexgrill 22" Charcoal Barrel Cart Grill with Side Shelf & Front Shelf
With a generous 375 sq. inches of total cooking space, this cart-style grill provides ample space to cook up your favorites while remaining small enough to fit comfortably on your patio.
Alpha Joy 4-Burner Stainless Steel Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner
This Alpha Joy 4-Burner Propine Gas Grill comes with a 10,000 BTU side burner and a cart-style prep station.
RELATED CONTENT: