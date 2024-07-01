Amazon has early Prime Day deals on Dyson bestsellers to keep your home looking and feeling spotless.
Dyson vacuums are well worth the hype, but the price can sometimes feel intimidating. Luckily, Amazon is celebrating the 4th of July with early Prime Day deals on Dyson products. This year, Prime Day is set to kick off July 16, but you can already save big on Dyson's cordless vacuums and air purifying fans.
Keeping the floors and air in your home clean is no easy feat, but the best Amazon deals on top-rated Dyson vacuums and air purifiers can certainly help do just the trick. Whether you live in a small apartment or a spacious home — or need to clean up after pets and kids — Dyson's vacuums are truly life-changing. For all your cleaning needs, you can save on high-quality Dyson vacuums featuring unrivaled suction.
Snagging a Dyson on sale makes the investment even more worth it. With lightweight cordless vacuums, any chore can become easier than ever. Just in time for summer heatwaves and wildfire season, Dyson's bladeless tower fans that double as air purifiers are also majorly discounted at Amazon.
The most powerful Dyson vacuums and air purifiers rarely see discounts, so don't miss out on snapping up these early Prime Day 2024 steals. Ahead, shop all the best Dyson deals available on Amazon today.
Best Early Prime Day Dyson Vacuum Deals
Dyson V15 Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
The Dyson V15 Detect Pro intelligently adapts suction based on floor type and picked-up dust volume. It also converts to a handheld vacuum for day-to-day cleaning and light duty use.
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that can help cut down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson's lightest cordless vacuum adopts power based on the amount of debris found and is 24% lighter than the V15 model.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This is Dyson’s lightest intelligent cordless vacuum that reveals invisible dust and offers 30% more power and 60 minutes of run time than previous models.
Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Engineered for homes with pets, this vacuum's motorbar cleaner head deep cleans all floor types while de-tangling wrapped long hair and pet hair along the way.
Best Early Prime Day Dyson Air Purifier and Fan Deals
Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10
The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 purifying fan automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants. Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
The Dyson TP07 smart air purifier and fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. It’s engineered with two phases of purification so what goes inside stays inside.
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10
The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Gen1 purifying fan has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home.
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan
In this floor fan, Dyson's most advanced filtration system automatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air. Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology that draws even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the large room.
Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.
RELATED CONTENT: