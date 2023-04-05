Despite her controversies (do exploding vagina candles ring a bell?), no one can deny that Gwyneth Paltrow has impeccable style.

Last week in court, the Goop CEO not only proved her innocence in a skiing accident case, but also proved that she can wear the heck out of a blazer. Paltrow's courtroom style, affectionately dubbed #courtcore by the internet, was almost as viral as the lawsuit itself,

As opposed to going the demure route in court, Paltrow wore a series of elegant, understated outfits that fall under the "quiet luxury" umbrella. Free from ostentatious logos yet undeniably expensive looking, her wardrobe consisted of sleek pantsuits, silk blouses and plush sweaters tailored to perfection.

Even if you don't have $2,000 to spend on Paltrow's Prada cashmere, you can still nail the "stealth wealth" look for less. The key to Paltrow's subtle style? Stick to timeless silhouettes in natural fabrics such as linen, silk and cotton. Investing in getting your clothes tailored to fit your body just right can also make affordable pieces look like they cost thousands.

Below, we've rounded up the best quiet luxury items under $200 for embracing your inner Goop goddess. From crisp cotton button-ups to Italian leather loafers, you'll wear these investment-worthy staples for years to come.

Sezane Gaspard Cardigan Sezane Sezane Gaspard Cardigan French label Sezane knows a thing or two about quiet luxury, and this wool and alpaca sweater comes in so many stunning shades including this muted sage. $120 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow Found Not Liable in Utah Ski Crash Lawsuit

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Trial: the Most Meme-able Moments So Far!

Gwyneth Paltrow Takes the Stand in Skiing Trial: Everything We Know

The Best Linen Wardrobe Staples to Keep You Cool All Season Long

Abercrombie's Getaway Shop Has Your Spring Wardrobe Covered

The Best Linen Pants for Women to Stay Cool & Comfortable This Spring

Meghan Markle’s Spring-Perfect Linen Dress Is On Sale Now