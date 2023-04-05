Shopping

Gwyneth Paltrow Courtroom Style Guide: How to Nail the Courtcore 'Quiet Luxury' Look for Less Than $200

By Lauren Gruber
Despite her controversies (do exploding vagina candles ring a bell?), no one can deny that Gwyneth Paltrow has impeccable style.

Last week in court, the Goop CEO not only proved her innocence in a skiing accident case, but also proved that she can wear the heck out of a blazer. Paltrow's courtroom style, affectionately dubbed #courtcore by the internet, was almost as viral as the lawsuit itself, 

As opposed to going the demure route in court, Paltrow wore a series of elegant, understated outfits that fall under the "quiet luxury" umbrella. Free from ostentatious logos yet undeniably expensive looking, her wardrobe consisted of sleek pantsuits, silk blouses and plush sweaters tailored to perfection. 

Even if you don't have $2,000 to spend on Paltrow's Prada cashmere, you can still nail the "stealth wealth" look for less. The key to Paltrow's subtle style? Stick to timeless silhouettes in natural fabrics such as linen, silk and cotton. Investing in getting your clothes tailored to fit your body just right can also make affordable pieces look like they cost thousands.

Below, we've rounded up the best quiet luxury items under $200 for embracing your inner Goop goddess. From crisp cotton button-ups to Italian leather loafers, you'll wear these investment-worthy staples for years to come.

Quince Washable Stretch Silk Tie Neck Blouse
Quince Washable Stretch Silk Tie Neck Blouse
Quince
Quince Washable Stretch Silk Tie Neck Blouse

This 100% silk blouse pairs easily with anything from jeans to trousers.

$70
Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant
Madewell
Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant

Made with a breathable blend of cotton, linen and eco-friendly lyocell, these suiting pants give any outfit instant polish.

$118
Sezane Gaspard Cardigan
Sezane Gaspard Cardigan
Sezane
Sezane Gaspard Cardigan

French label Sezane knows a thing or two about quiet luxury, and this wool and alpaca sweater comes in so many stunning shades including this muted sage.

$120
Banana Republic Collar-Neck Poplin Midi Dress
Banana Republic Collar-Neck Poplin Midi Dress
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Collar-Neck Poplin Midi Dress

Whether you layer it with a cardigan or pair it with heels, this prim cotton dress flatters your waist in a subtle way.

$130$52
J. Crew Original Schoolboy Blazer
J. Crew Original Schoolboy Blazer
J. Crew Factory
J. Crew Original Schoolboy Blazer

By throwing this crisp navy blazer on with jeans,  elevating your outfit is a cinch.

$198$99
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
Everlane
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer

These sleek, minimal loafers are just right for springtime — also available in black.

$145
COS Slim-Fit Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
COS Slim-Fit Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
COS
COS Slim-Fit Merino Wool Turtleneck Top

A black turtleneck is a staple part of any wardrobe, and this option is made of luxe, breathable 100% merino wool.

$69
Reformation Bea Skirt
Reformation Bea Skirt
Reformation
Reformation Bea Skirt

This lightweight, drapey skirt is a more feminine alternative to trousers that still feels put-together.

$148
Nordstrom Classic Poplin Shirt
Nordstrom Classic Poplin Shirt
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Classic Poplin Shirt

A crisp white button-up is everything you need to exude class and confidence.

$59
Everlane The Linen Oversized Blazer
Everlane The Linen Oversized Blazer
Everlane
Everlane The Linen Oversized Blazer

Suits are still wearable for spring and summer when they're made of cooling, breathable linen.

$198
$138
MATCHING TROUSERS

