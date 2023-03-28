Shopping

The Best Loafers for Women to Step up Their Spring Shoe Game: Shop Everlane, Amazon, Madewell and More

By Lauren Gruber
Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe— their slip-on fit, sartorial style, and structured lug sole loafers boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion, or even day-to-night look. But, as with most great styles, they've also undergone a more modern revamp for spring. 

While fall was all about chunky lug soles, we're craving something a little lighter with the return of warm weather. Spring's loafer of choice is all about understated elegance: a sleek, flat shoe with minimal detailing to go with everything from office-ready trousers to feminine skirts and dresses. But if you're still loyal to the lug sole, we've found plenty of pairs that still feel fresh for spring.

From polished finishes with pointed toes to horse bits and tweed, you can take your shoe game to new heights with the right pair of loafers. The sophisticated shoe can be found at Madewell, Amazon, Nordstrom and more with styles seen on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber

Keep scrolling to shop our picks of the best loafers to step into Spring 2023. 

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
Everlane
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer

These sleek, minimal loafers are just right for springtime — also available in black.

$145
Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer
Madewell
Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer

Madewell's newest leather loafers have a cute puffed keeper strap and superchunky lug soles to strut right into spring. The MWL Cloudlift Lite padding makes us want to wear these comfortable slip-ons all day.

 

$158$101
Franco Sarto Balica Flat
Franco Sarto Balica Flat
Nordstrom
Franco Sarto Balica Flat

The understated elegance of these loafers mean they'll go with absolutely everything in your closet.

$120$84
The Drop Women's Ryan Lug Sole Loafer
The Drop Women's Ryan Lug Sole Loafer
Amazon
The Drop Women's Ryan Lug Sole Loafer

Introducing: The perfect pair of loafers to style with denim as you transition from winter to spring. 

$60
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers
Amazon
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers

Crocodile-inspired faux leather adds interesting texture to this affordable pair.

$60$56
Steve Madden Carrine Flat
Steve Madden Carrine Flat
Zappos
Steve Madden Carrine Flat

The black and white design on the Steve Madden Carrine Flat adds a unique touch to a simple loafer.

$90$58
Linea Paolo Missy Loafer
Linea Paolo Missy Loafer
Nordstrom
Linea Paolo Missy Loafer

A gold-tone metallic heel gives these otherwise simple loafers an extra pop.

$130
Sam Edelman Linnie Mule
Sam Edelman Linnie Mule
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Linnie Mule

"This is my 5th pair, and I love them," praised one happy reviewer. "The elegance of the chic silhouette kicks any look up a few notches."

$140
Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer
Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer
Amazon
Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer

With a lugged platform sole, these Franco Sarto loafers are effortlessly cool and modern — atypical to the traditional chunky loafer style.

$99$69
Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer
Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer
Zappos
Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer

These classy Sam Edelman Loraine loafers are designed with a low block and foam insole for maximium comfort. 

$150
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat
Amazon
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat

Lean into the leather loafer look with this polished, burgundy-colored pair from Amazon.

$99$80
Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat
Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat

Somewhere between a loafer and a ballet flat, these sleek shoes are a must for spring.

$24
Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
Madewell
Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer

A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.  

$158
Vince Demi Loafer
Vince Demi Loafer
Nordstrom
Vince Demi Loafer

Made of buttery-soft genuine leather, these loafers will make you look put-together in an instant.

$275
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer

These sleek square-toe loafers feature tassels and fringe for an effortless and stylish look. 

$100

