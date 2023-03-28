Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe— their slip-on fit, sartorial style, and structured lug sole loafers boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion, or even day-to-night look. But, as with most great styles, they've also undergone a more modern revamp for spring.

While fall was all about chunky lug soles, we're craving something a little lighter with the return of warm weather. Spring's loafer of choice is all about understated elegance: a sleek, flat shoe with minimal detailing to go with everything from office-ready trousers to feminine skirts and dresses. But if you're still loyal to the lug sole, we've found plenty of pairs that still feel fresh for spring.

From polished finishes with pointed toes to horse bits and tweed, you can take your shoe game to new heights with the right pair of loafers. The sophisticated shoe can be found at Madewell, Amazon, Nordstrom and more with styles seen on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber.

Keep scrolling to shop our picks of the best loafers to step into Spring 2023.

Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer Madewell Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer Madewell's newest leather loafers have a cute puffed keeper strap and superchunky lug soles to strut right into spring. The MWL Cloudlift Lite padding makes us want to wear these comfortable slip-ons all day. $158 $101 Shop Now

