The Best Loafers for Women to Step up Their Spring Shoe Game: Shop Everlane, Amazon, Madewell and More
Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe— their slip-on fit, sartorial style, and structured lug sole loafers boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion, or even day-to-night look. But, as with most great styles, they've also undergone a more modern revamp for spring.
While fall was all about chunky lug soles, we're craving something a little lighter with the return of warm weather. Spring's loafer of choice is all about understated elegance: a sleek, flat shoe with minimal detailing to go with everything from office-ready trousers to feminine skirts and dresses. But if you're still loyal to the lug sole, we've found plenty of pairs that still feel fresh for spring.
From polished finishes with pointed toes to horse bits and tweed, you can take your shoe game to new heights with the right pair of loafers. The sophisticated shoe can be found at Madewell, Amazon, Nordstrom and more with styles seen on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber.
Keep scrolling to shop our picks of the best loafers to step into Spring 2023.
These sleek, minimal loafers are just right for springtime — also available in black.
Madewell's newest leather loafers have a cute puffed keeper strap and superchunky lug soles to strut right into spring. The MWL Cloudlift Lite padding makes us want to wear these comfortable slip-ons all day.
The understated elegance of these loafers mean they'll go with absolutely everything in your closet.
Introducing: The perfect pair of loafers to style with denim as you transition from winter to spring.
Crocodile-inspired faux leather adds interesting texture to this affordable pair.
The black and white design on the Steve Madden Carrine Flat adds a unique touch to a simple loafer.
A gold-tone metallic heel gives these otherwise simple loafers an extra pop.
"This is my 5th pair, and I love them," praised one happy reviewer. "The elegance of the chic silhouette kicks any look up a few notches."
With a lugged platform sole, these Franco Sarto loafers are effortlessly cool and modern — atypical to the traditional chunky loafer style.
These classy Sam Edelman Loraine loafers are designed with a low block and foam insole for maximium comfort.
Lean into the leather loafer look with this polished, burgundy-colored pair from Amazon.
Somewhere between a loafer and a ballet flat, these sleek shoes are a must for spring.
A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.
Made of buttery-soft genuine leather, these loafers will make you look put-together in an instant.
These sleek square-toe loafers feature tassels and fringe for an effortless and stylish look.
