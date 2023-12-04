Sponsored by Vuori

The Best Loungewear by Vuori for Your Coziest Holiday Yet: Shop Joggers, Leggings, Hoodies and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Loungewear by Vuori for Your Coziest Holiday Yet
Vuori
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:00 PM PST, December 4, 2023

Shop our favorite fashionable, yet comfortable, Vuori loungewear to cuddle up in this holiday season.

The holiday season means spending more time at home with loved ones, but it also means it's time to bundle up on the couch in comfortable loungewear. And if you're still working from home or have a hybrid setup, that doesn't only pertain to your off hours. A new pair of sweatpants or a loungewear set will keep you comfy all day, through work and relaxation—especially if it's from performance apparel brand Vuori.

Shop Vuori's Performance Athletic Clothing

We have such an appreciation for the hygge lifestyle — a Danish term for the mood you feel while you're warm, comfortable, and enjoying life — and Vuori provides the clothes to channel your best hygge life. Vuori is more than a workout clothing brand — it's a company that invests in happiness, the community and the planet. Vuori is certified climate-neutral and requires suppliers to follow a code of conduct that puts high expectations on working conditions and ensures strict environmental practices. That's why shoppers can feel comfortable wearing Vuori apparel in more ways than one. 

To help you find new additions to your loungewear collection that work double duty as high-performance workout gear, we've found the best pieces at Vuori for men and women. So swap out that old scruffy crewneck from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new loungewear you won't want to take off. These are soft, casual, and most importantly, comfortable separates you'll want to wear at home, but they also work as A+ holiday gifts.

Below, shop our favorite joggers, hoodies, leggings and jackets from Vuori.

Best-Selling Vuori Women's Loungewear

Textured Chilled Out Legging

Textured Chilled Out Legging
Vuori

Textured Chilled Out Legging

The textured pattern adds interest to these ultra-soft, high-waisted leggings. 

Boyfriend Jogger

Boyfriend Jogger
Vuori

Boyfriend Jogger

These slightly baggy boyfriend joggers are soft, cozy and have pockets — essential! 

Cozy Sherpa Jacket

Cozy Sherpa Jacket
Vuori

Cozy Sherpa Jacket

Offered in five beautiful shades, this Cozy Sherpa Jacket is made from recycled materials and has convenient zippered pockets. 

AllTheFeels Legging

AllTheFeels Legging
Vuori

AllTheFeels Legging

These chic leggings offer four-way stretch, are moisture-wicking and they're made from mostly recycled content.

Halo Essential Hoodie

Halo Essential Hoodie
Vuori

Halo Essential Hoodie

Made with DreamKnit fabric, which Vuori calls the "softest performance fabric on the planet," this Halo Essentials Hoodie will quickly become your new go-to.

Haven Wideleg

Haven Wideleg
Vuori

Haven Wideleg

Make it a matching set when you pair the Haven Half-Zip Hoodie with these Haven Wideleg pants. 

Haven Half Zip Hoodie

Haven Half Zip Hoodie
Vuori

Haven Half Zip Hoodie

Brushed for softness, this sleek velour hoodie is stylish and flattering. The half-zip hoodie made from mostly recycled materials comes in Azure, Graphite and Suede color options. 

AllTheFeels Bra

AllTheFeels Bra
Vuori

AllTheFeels Bra

Crafted with Vuori's BlissBlend fabric, this lightweight sports bra stretches to move with you and is moisture-wicking for when workouts get heated. 

Best-Selling Vuori Men's Loungewear

Sunday Performance Jogger

Sunday Performance Jogger
Vuori

Sunday Performance Jogger

You'll get style and comfort when you purchase these Sunday Performance Joggers from Vuori. 

Ponto Performance Crew

Ponto Performance Crew
Vuori

Ponto Performance Crew

Ideal for layering, the Ponto Performance Crew is made from recycled, lightweight material that's buttery soft and stretchy. 

Morrow Sherpa Jacket

Morrow Sherpa Jacket
Vuori

Morrow Sherpa Jacket

Patches that are wear and water-resistant make this cozy sherpa jacket great for travel and outdoor activities. 

$188 $131

Shop Now

Ponto Short

Ponto Short
Vuori

Ponto Short

If you're a shorts person, even in the dead of winter, these Ponto Shorts are for you.

Range Shirt Jacket

Range Shirt Jacket
Vuori

Range Shirt Jacket

Form and fashion embrace in this fleece-lined plaid shirt jacket that will keep you warm in winter weather. 

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 21 Best Gifts to Spoil the New Moms In Your Life

Gifts

The 21 Best Gifts to Spoil the New Moms In Your Life

The Best Men's Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

Style

The Best Men's Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Loungewear Set Is A Winter Must-Have

Style

Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Loungewear Set Is A Winter Must-Have

The Best Loungewear for Women: Shop Cozy Earth, Alo Yoga and More

Best Lists

The Best Loungewear for Women: Shop Cozy Earth, Alo Yoga and More

Get Cozy in the 10 Best Cardigans for Fall 2023

Best Lists

Get Cozy in the 10 Best Cardigans for Fall 2023

The Best Sweater Dresses for Looking Cute and Comfy All Season Long

Style

The Best Sweater Dresses for Looking Cute and Comfy All Season Long

Tags: