The Best Loungewear by Vuori for Your Coziest Holiday Yet

The holiday season means spending more time at home with loved ones, but it also means it's time to bundle up on the couch in comfortable loungewear. And if you're still working from home or have a hybrid setup, that doesn't only pertain to your off hours. A new pair of sweatpants or a loungewear set will keep you comfy all day, through work and relaxation—especially if it's from performance apparel brand Vuori.

We have such an appreciation for the hygge lifestyle — a Danish term for the mood you feel while you're warm, comfortable, and enjoying life — and Vuori provides the clothes to channel your best hygge life. Vuori is more than a workout clothing brand — it's a company that invests in happiness, the community and the planet. Vuori is certified climate-neutral and requires suppliers to follow a code of conduct that puts high expectations on working conditions and ensures strict environmental practices. That's why shoppers can feel comfortable wearing Vuori apparel in more ways than one.

To help you find new additions to your loungewear collection that work double duty as high-performance workout gear, we've found the best pieces at Vuori for men and women. So swap out that old scruffy crewneck from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new loungewear you won't want to take off. These are soft, casual, and most importantly, comfortable separates you'll want to wear at home, but they also work as A+ holiday gifts.

Below, shop our favorite joggers, hoodies, leggings and jackets from Vuori.

Best-Selling Vuori Women's Loungewear

Boyfriend Jogger Vuori Boyfriend Jogger These slightly baggy boyfriend joggers are soft, cozy and have pockets — essential! $98 Shop Now

Cozy Sherpa Jacket Vuori Cozy Sherpa Jacket Offered in five beautiful shades, this Cozy Sherpa Jacket is made from recycled materials and has convenient zippered pockets. $168 Shop Now

AllTheFeels Legging Vuori AllTheFeels Legging These chic leggings offer four-way stretch, are moisture-wicking and they're made from mostly recycled content. $98 Shop Now

Halo Essential Hoodie Vuori Halo Essential Hoodie Made with DreamKnit fabric, which Vuori calls the "softest performance fabric on the planet," this Halo Essentials Hoodie will quickly become your new go-to. $96 Shop Now

Haven Half Zip Hoodie Vuori Haven Half Zip Hoodie Brushed for softness, this sleek velour hoodie is stylish and flattering. The half-zip hoodie made from mostly recycled materials comes in Azure, Graphite and Suede color options. $128 Shop Now

AllTheFeels Bra Vuori AllTheFeels Bra Crafted with Vuori's BlissBlend fabric, this lightweight sports bra stretches to move with you and is moisture-wicking for when workouts get heated. $58 Shop Now

Best-Selling Vuori Men's Loungewear

Ponto Short Vuori Ponto Short If you're a shorts person, even in the dead of winter, these Ponto Shorts are for you. $78 Shop Now

Range Shirt Jacket Vuori Range Shirt Jacket Form and fashion embrace in this fleece-lined plaid shirt jacket that will keep you warm in winter weather. $148 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

