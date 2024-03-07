Beauty & Wellness

Kylie Jenner Launches Her First Signature Fragrance: Cosmic Kylie Jenner

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kylie Jenner Cosmic
Kylie Jenner Cosmetics
By Brittany Vincent
Published: 12:14 PM PST, March 7, 2024

Out of this world! Kylie Cosmetics' first fragrance has landed.

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to the fragrance world. From promoting her sister Kim Kardashian's now-defunct KKW Fragrance line to becoming a part of it herself with the KKW X Kylie line of lip-shaped scents, Jenner knows a thing or two about smelling decadent. So it's no surprise that she's been working on her own signature scent, Cosmic Kylie Jenner, to launch as part of the eponymous Kylie Cosmetics line. 

Shop Cosmic Kylie Jenner

Cosmic Kylie Jenner is the beauty mogul's first solo fragrance release. Described as a "sweet, warm floral, elevated scent that is perfect for day and night," it will be sold exclusively on the Kylie Cosmetics website as of today, March 7. Jenner confirmed the top notes include blood orange and jasmine, while the heart of the fragrance includes golden amber and red peony accord, with base notes of vanilla musk accord and cedarwood. 

The new perfume is touted as "out of this world." It's housed in an ergonomic, glossy-topped, clear "sculptural bottle" meant to fit snugly in hand when you spritz it on, or like "a piece of art from another world," according to Jenner herself.

It's time to witness Jenner's first foray into the world of perfume for yourself. Below, shop the official Kylie Cosmetics storefront to bring home a bottle of your own. 

Cosmic Kylie Jenner

Cosmic Kylie Jenner
Kylie Cosmetics

Cosmic Kylie Jenner

Cosmic Kylie Jenner is available now, and the scent-obsessed can go for a little, a little bit more or a lot: The 30ml size is $48, the 50ml size is $60 and the 100ml size is $78. 

RELATED CONTENT

Kylie Jenner's Best-Selling Gloss Drip: Our Beauty Editor's Review

Kylie Jenner's Best-Selling Gloss Drip: Our Beauty Editor's Review

We Put Kylie Cosmetics' New Power Plush Concealer to the Ultimate Test

We Put Kylie Cosmetics' New Power Plush Concealer to the Ultimate Test

Kylie Cosmetics Relaunches With New 'Clean and Vegan' Formulas

Beauty

Kylie Cosmetics Relaunches With New 'Clean and Vegan' Formulas

Kylie Jenner Announces Kylie Cosmetics Relaunch With Vegan Formulas

Beauty

Kylie Jenner Announces Kylie Cosmetics Relaunch With Vegan Formulas

The Best Affordable Fragrance Alternatives to Celeb-Loved Scents

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Affordable Fragrance Alternatives to Celeb-Loved Scents

Ariana Grande Launches Her Newest Fragrance, Cloud Pink

Beauty & Wellness

Ariana Grande Launches Her Newest Fragrance, Cloud Pink

The Perfume Beyoncé Shopped — And How to Get the Scent for Less

Beauty & Wellness

The Perfume Beyoncé Shopped — And How to Get the Scent for Less

Tags:

Latest News