Kylie Jenner is no stranger to the fragrance world. From promoting her sister Kim Kardashian's now-defunct KKW Fragrance line to becoming a part of it herself with the KKW X Kylie line of lip-shaped scents, Jenner knows a thing or two about smelling decadent. So it's no surprise that she's been working on her own signature scent, Cosmic Kylie Jenner, to launch as part of the eponymous Kylie Cosmetics line.

Shop Cosmic Kylie Jenner

Cosmic Kylie Jenner is the beauty mogul's first solo fragrance release. Described as a "sweet, warm floral, elevated scent that is perfect for day and night," it will be sold exclusively on the Kylie Cosmetics website as of today, March 7. Jenner confirmed the top notes include blood orange and jasmine, while the heart of the fragrance includes golden amber and red peony accord, with base notes of vanilla musk accord and cedarwood.

The new perfume is touted as "out of this world." It's housed in an ergonomic, glossy-topped, clear "sculptural bottle" meant to fit snugly in hand when you spritz it on, or like "a piece of art from another world," according to Jenner herself.

It's time to witness Jenner's first foray into the world of perfume for yourself. Below, shop the official Kylie Cosmetics storefront to bring home a bottle of your own.

Cosmic Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics Cosmic Kylie Jenner Cosmic Kylie Jenner is available now, and the scent-obsessed can go for a little, a little bit more or a lot: The 30ml size is $48, the 50ml size is $60 and the 100ml size is $78. $48 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT