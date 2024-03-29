Spring is here, bringing beautiful blooms, higher temperatures, and the end of hibernation -- both for animals and your hair. Spring cleaning isn't just about your home. It's a lifestyle, after all. If you've been living in ponytails and messy buns all winter, it's time to let those locks down and start thinking seriously about your spring hair-care routine.

Your winter hair needed more moisture, more focused brushing and regular washes -- not to mention the additional TLC that comes with cold-weather-related shedding. But now that it's spring, your hair will be growing like flowers shooting out of the ground. It's time for regular trims to keep split ends at bay. It's also time to say hello to humidity that can leave your locks frizzy and frustrating. And with the warmer temps of spring, it's time to back off on the heavier heat tools, too. Instead, you'll want lighter-than-air hair cleansers and more that can work with the springtime temperatures, not against them.

There are plenty of season-appropriate tools and hair-care products you can try now that the world is waking up again with the spring sunshine, including shampoos, conditioners, brushes and more. But which ones are best for your spring hair care needs? We’ve done the hard work for you to curate a list of our favorite springtime must-have hair products. Shop our picks below.

Best Spring Hair Care Tools

If you've been spending a lot of time with the blow dryer over the winter, it's a good idea to part with it and try something a little different. Focus on styling tools with a minimal amount of heat. After all, humidity and frizz can destroy a great look in minutes. Your hair also needs to take some time to get used to the changing temperatures, so don't scorch it even further by applying heat when it isn't needed. Try these tools for quick and gentle styling that won't leave your hair damaged or parched.

Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush Amazon Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush Dry your hair as you style it with this simple heated brush that combines the power of a flat iron with a paddle brush. Go from sopping wet to dry and sleek in just minutes without having to use additional tools – and less heat, at that. $149 $127 Shop Now

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Amazon Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Tame flyaways, curl your hair, and smooth your locks with this air styler and low heat. It comes with a variety of attachments for styles that last while preventing heat damage. Start with 80% dry hair and achieve gorgeous styles in minutes. $599 Shop Now

Best Spring Hair Care Brushes

Hair brushes are the unsung heroes of your haircare routine. You need a brush to not only detangle your hair, but also help spread your natural oils throughout your locks to add shine and condition. For spring, focus on a brush that's great for use right out of the shower and one that's good for any situation -- boar-bristle brushes are a mainstay that you can't go wrong with.

Fhi Heat Unbrush Amazon Fhi Heat Unbrush Go easy on your locks with this detangling brush that makes even the most matted mane manageable. It gently removes tangles and knots in wet or dry hair, perfect for styling after pool or beach visits with all the warm weather. $18 Shop Now

Black Egg Boar Bristle Brush Amazon Black Egg Boar Bristle Brush Boar's-hair bristles are a boon for all types of hair. Use this sturdy, professional-grade brush to fight frizz, spread moisture throughout your hair, and add shine to locks without luster. It distributes your natural hair oils as you wash it, as well. $15 $10 Shop Now

Best Spring Hair Care Shampoos

Cleansing your hair is just as important as making sure it has the right nutrients. You should also be using a clarifying shampoo to rid your hair of any chlorine or excess salt if you regularly swim or head to the beach. These shampoos can help do all of these things and more.

Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo Amazon Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo Not only does this shampoo smell divine, but it works its magic by removing dirt, oil, product, and other grime in your hair while also blocking humidity. It lathers up well and cleanses your hair in a gentle manner that never gets too heavy, no matter your hair type. $34 Shop Now

Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Shampoo Amazon Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Shampoo Smell like a juicy apple when you wash your hair with this detoxing, cleansing shampoo. It uses a mix of citrus, spearmint, and green apple to cleanse your hair of buildup, chlorine and other impuruties for a healthy shine with added B5 vitamins and heat protection. $10 Shop Now

Best Spring Hair Care Conditioners

When you shampoo your hair this spring, you should also make sure to follow up with a replenishing, moisturizing conditioner. The lighter the better, as you won't want to weigh down your hair after it's freshly washed. Look for lightweight options with detangling and defrizzing properties as well as protective ingredients. Your hair needs vitamins and important nourishment to grow and remain healthy, just like you!