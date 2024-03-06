Dyson has just unveiled its lineup of cult-favorite hair tools in the latest colorway. Designed with Mother's Day gifting in mind, the limited-edition Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold hair care technology is a picture-perfect way to protect your hair from extreme heat damage.

Now available for the Airwrap Complete Long multi-styler, the Supersonic hair dryer and Airstrait hair straightener, Dyson's beautiful new designs will surely be centerpieces on any bathroom countertop. The Airwrap and Supersonic come with an exclusive onyx and rose presentation case, and all the hair tools come with a free gift valued at $40.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer has three precise speed settings along with four precise heat settings so you can get your locks looking just right. It also comes with five styling attachments, including the Flyaway attachment. $430 Shop Now

Dyson Airstrait Straightener Dyson Dyson Airstrait Straightener The latest offering from Dyson uses air pressure technology to dry and straighten all hair types using minimal heat — no hot plates required. AirStrait features both wet and dry modes with a range of preset temperatures designed to smooth hair without high heat. $500 Shop Now

Just in time to get a head start on Mother's Day shopping, the Dyson Airwrap, Supersonic and Airstrait in Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold would make perfect gifts for beauty-loving moms. Considering past Dyson limited-edition releases have all sold out quickly, we recommend you hurry to secure the hair tools while they are still in stock. Keep reading to learn more about all three of Dyson's hair care powerhouses.

Dyson Airwrap

Dyson unveiled the original Dyson Airwrap in 2018 and it has since been one of the most sought-after beauty tools. Re-engineered in 2022, the new Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete comes with the newly designed 2.0 version of the Coanda dryer attachment for drying and smoothing in one go. Dyson also improved the airflow in the brush attachments, allowing for an even better hairstyling routine.

Dyson Supersonic

Since its release, the Dyson Supersonic has been a favorite hair tool among celebs and beauty enthusiasts alike. Like other Dyson hair tools, the Supersonic hair dryer helps protect hair from extreme heat damage. It's extremely lightweight and impossibly quiet for such a high velocity airflow. According to Dyson, the Supersonic helps increase hair smoothness by 75% and shine by up to 132%, while decreasing frizz and flyaways by up to 61%.

Dyson Airstrait

Dyson's AirStrait hair straightener is the best of both worlds: because hair is more pliable while wet, so it requires less heat to style. This innovative product can be used right away on towel-dried hair, simultaneously drying and straightening hair with directional airflow. This new launch not only cuts down on styling time, but reduces the risk of heat damage thanks to its hot plate-free design.

Another benefit of the AirStrait is its ability to create volume. Instead of a traditional straightener that presses hair down and flattens it with high-heat plates, the AirStrait uses air pressure from a high-powered motor that gives a natural straight finish. Plus, you can use the AirStrait with its arms locked to add volume to the roots.

