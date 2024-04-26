Step up your beauty routine this spring with must-have luxury beauty products on sale at Violet Grey.
A Violet Grey sale is always ultimate opportunity to save big on luxury beauty. The retailer has an impressive lineup of the best of the best and now is your chance to score them at a discount. The Violet Grey Private Sale is offering up to 50% off luxury makeup, skincare and haircare from some of the most coveted brands in the beauty world.
Just in time to give your beauty arsenal a spring makeover or add some glamour to your daily routine, Violet Grey has a treasure trove of deals on beauty delights that await.
From Charlotte Tilbury and Maison Margiela to Dr. Barbara Sturm and so many more premier brands, this Violet Grey sale is filled with dozens of sought-after beauty products. Whether you’re looking for miracle moisturizers, fresh fragrances, or top-rated serums, these luxury beauty deals have covered and also make perfect Mother's Day gifts.
If you've been looking for an excuse to update your beauty cabinet with some more modern (even celebrity-approved) products, then Violet Grey's sale is undoubtedly the perfect place to start. With markdowns on everything from Armani Beauty's cult-favorite Luminous Silk Foundation to Byrdeo's multi-stick, these deals are simply too good to pass up.
Ahead, shop our picks for the best Violet Grey deals available now.
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation
This award-winning foundation glides on seamlessly to give the skin a natural finish, thanks to its oil-free formula.
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer
This super-lightweight concealer from Charlotte Tilbury delivers medium coverage while hydrating the skin for a flawless, radiant complexion.
Révive Sensitif Repairing Night Cream
Elevate your nighttime skincare routine with this cooling gel cream, designed to soothe irritation and reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and other visible signs of aging.
Byredo Colour Stick
Simply swipe this creamy gel multi-use pigment onto your lips, eyes and cheeks for a rosy blushed look.
Reflekt Power Peptide Sculpting Face Cream
Formulated with a blend of peptides and fruit enzymes, this ultra-hydrating moisturizer gently exfoliates the skin, locks in moisture and improves elasticity.
Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick
Indulge in the luxurious feel of Armani Beauty's Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick, delivering a velvety finish in one swipe.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Hair Fall Scalp Serum
Treat your scalp to an instant glow with Dr. Barbara Sturm's Anti-Hair Fall Scalp Serum. This gentle scalp treatment works to strengthen hair strands, reduce breakage and fortify split ends.
La Bouche Rouge Rose L'Extrait De Parfum
Spritz on this crisp fragrance with unique notes of cranberry, litchi, geranium bourbon, rose, cedarwood and musk.
