Sales & Deals

The Best Luxury Beauty Deals to Shop from Violet Grey's Sale: Maison Margiela, Dr. Barbara Sturm and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Violet Grey Private Sale
Maison Margiela
By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 8:49 AM PDT, April 26, 2024

Step up your beauty routine this spring with must-have luxury beauty products on sale at Violet Grey.

A Violet Grey sale is always ultimate opportunity to save big on luxury beauty. The retailer has an impressive lineup of the best of the best and now is your chance to score them at a discount. The Violet Grey Private Sale is offering up to 50% off luxury makeup, skincare and haircare from some of the most coveted brands in the beauty world. 

Just in time to give your beauty arsenal a spring makeover or add some glamour to your daily routine, Violet Grey has a treasure trove of deals on beauty delights that await.

Shop the Violet Grey Sale

From Charlotte Tilbury and Maison Margiela to Dr. Barbara Sturm and so many more premier brands, this Violet Grey sale is filled with dozens of sought-after beauty products. Whether you’re looking for miracle moisturizers, fresh fragrances, or top-rated serums, these luxury beauty deals have covered and also make perfect Mother's Day gifts.

If you've been looking for an excuse to update your beauty cabinet with some more modern (even celebrity-approved) products, then Violet Grey's sale is undoubtedly the perfect place to start. With markdowns on everything from Armani Beauty's cult-favorite Luminous Silk Foundation to Byrdeo's multi-stick, these deals are simply too good to pass up.

Ahead, shop our picks for the best Violet Grey deals available now. 

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation
Violet Grey

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation

This award-winning foundation glides on seamlessly to give the skin a natural finish, thanks to its oil-free formula.

$69 $52

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer
Violet Grey

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer

This super-lightweight concealer from Charlotte Tilbury delivers medium coverage while hydrating the skin for a flawless, radiant complexion.

$33 $25

Shop Now

Révive Sensitif Repairing Night Cream

Révive Sensitif Repairing Night Cream
Violet Grey

Révive Sensitif Repairing Night Cream

Elevate your nighttime skincare routine with this cooling gel cream, designed to soothe irritation and reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and other visible signs of aging.

$225 $169

Shop Now

Byredo Colour Stick

Byredo Colour Stick
Violet Grey

Byredo Colour Stick

Simply swipe this creamy gel multi-use pigment onto your lips, eyes and cheeks for a rosy blushed look.

$38 $27

Shop Now

Reflekt Power Peptide Sculpting Face Cream

Reflekt Power Peptide Sculpting Face Cream
Violet Grey

Reflekt Power Peptide Sculpting Face Cream

Formulated with a blend of peptides and fruit enzymes, this ultra-hydrating moisturizer gently exfoliates the skin, locks in moisture and improves elasticity.

$64 $48

Shop Now

Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick

Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick
Violet Grey

Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick

Indulge in the luxurious feel of Armani Beauty's Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick, delivering a velvety finish in one swipe.

$45 $34

Shop Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Hair Fall Scalp Serum

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Hair Fall Scalp Serum
Violet Grey

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Hair Fall Scalp Serum

Treat your scalp to an instant glow with Dr. Barbara Sturm's Anti-Hair Fall Scalp Serum. This gentle scalp treatment works to strengthen hair strands, reduce breakage and fortify split ends.

$100 $70

Shop Now

La Bouche Rouge Rose L'Extrait De Parfum

La Bouche Rouge Rose L'Extrait De Parfum
Violet Grey

La Bouche Rouge Rose L'Extrait De Parfum

Spritz on this crisp fragrance with unique notes of cranberry, litchi, geranium bourbon, rose, cedarwood and musk.

$195 $146

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

First Aid Beauty Flash Sale: Save Up to 50% on Skincare Favorites

Sales & Deals

First Aid Beauty Flash Sale: Save Up to 50% on Skincare Favorites

Score Luxe Skincare for Less During the Peter Thomas Roth Sale

Sales & Deals

Score Luxe Skincare for Less During the Peter Thomas Roth Sale

Foreo Skincare Devices Are Up to 50% Off for Mother's Day

Sales & Deals

Foreo Skincare Devices Are Up to 50% Off for Mother's Day

Get 25% Off the Solawave Skincare Wand at This Mother's Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Get 25% Off the Solawave Skincare Wand at This Mother's Day Sale

The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Upgrade Your Skincare Routine in 2024

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Upgrade Your Skincare Routine in 2024

Save Up to 68% on Neutrogena Skincare Essentials for Spring

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 68% on Neutrogena Skincare Essentials for Spring

The Best Luxury Beauty Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Luxury Beauty Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Tags:

Latest News