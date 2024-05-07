Memorial Day is the best holiday for heading to the beach, BBQs and fun, but most of us are also excited to shop the big sales. Memorial Day sales typically rival Black Friday for deep discounts on high-price-tag items like patio and outdoor furniture. So, if you’ve been holding out for a deal that feels like a steal, in between grilling and relaxing, you'll want to shop some of the best sales happening during these three-day weekend events — and some, even earlier.

Top retailers have been competitive and started big sales early, which works out nicely for shoppers. Before summer is in full swing, take a moment to update your outdoor spaces and yard, and then chill all summer long.

Whether you want to jazz up your poolscape, yard, front porch or even an urban terrace — get summer-ready with sweet deals on outdoor furniture and decor. We did the heavy lifting for you by checking the best sales from last year that are likely to be similar this Memorial Day. Read through to see which are already live and those that will be as hot as your grill on Memorial Day weekend. Shop seasonal patio furniture, seating and more before they sell out.

Save up to 70% on outdoor furniture with early access to Wayfair's Memorial Day 2024 deals on thousands of items.

Patio furniture at Walmart is now even more affordable, with discounts on everything from four-piece conversation sets to wicker egg chairs.

Chic and durable, West Elm's mid-century modern furniture and decor are discounted up to 60%, including outdoor dining sets, chairs, sofas and more.

All of Frontgate’s outdoor furniture is up to 70% off, and you'll also get free shipping on your outdoor furniture set.

This week's best Amazon deals include tons of outdoor furniture pieces for as much as 80% off.

Target is a one-stop shop of home decor and furniture, including outdoors. Get up to 30% off select outdoor furniture, fire pits and more.

Save up to 50% off the best outdoor furniture essentials and accessories at Pottery Barn's Memorial Day Sale.

The Memorial Day Event at Anthropologie is offering up to 40% off outdoor chairs, daybeds, umbrellas and more stylish patio upgrades.

Lulu and Georgia is known for stylish home goods. During the Memorial Day Sale, you can score 20% off outdoor furniture and decor.

Serena & Lily's high-end outdoor furniture is on discount — the best time to buy!

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop Now

