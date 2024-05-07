Shop
The Best Early Memorial Day Patio Furniture Sales of 2024 to Shop Now at Wayfair, Amazon, West Elm and More

West Elm Patio Furniture
West Elm
Have a seat, or several, as summertime lounging is about to begin.

Memorial Day is the best holiday for heading to the beach, BBQs and fun, but most of us are also excited to shop the big sales. Memorial Day sales typically rival Black Friday for deep discounts on high-price-tag items like patio and outdoor furniture. So, if you’ve been holding out for a deal that feels like a steal, in between grilling and relaxing, you'll want to shop some of the best sales happening during these three-day weekend events — and some, even earlier.

Top retailers have been competitive and started big sales early, which works out nicely for shoppers. Before summer is in full swing, take a moment to update your outdoor spaces and yard, and then chill all summer long. 

Whether you want to jazz up your poolscape, yard, front porch or even an urban terrace — get summer-ready with sweet deals on outdoor furniture and decor. We did the heavy lifting for you by checking the best sales from last year that are likely to be similar this Memorial Day. Read through to see which are already live and those that will be as hot as your grill on Memorial Day weekend. Shop seasonal patio furniture, seating and more before they sell out.

Wayfair

Save up to 70% on outdoor furniture with early access to Wayfair's Memorial Day 2024 deals on thousands of items.

Walmart

Patio furniture at Walmart is now even more affordable, with discounts on everything from four-piece conversation sets to wicker egg chairs. 

West Elm

Chic and durable, West Elm's mid-century modern furniture and decor are discounted up to 60%, including outdoor dining sets, chairs, sofas and more. 

Frontgate

All of Frontgate’s outdoor furniture is up to 70% off, and you'll also get free shipping on your outdoor furniture set. 

Amazon

This week's best Amazon deals include tons of outdoor furniture pieces for as much as 80% off. 

Target

Target is a one-stop shop of home decor and furniture, including outdoors. Get up to 30% off select outdoor furniture, fire pits and more.

Pottery Barn

Save up to 50% off the best outdoor furniture essentials and accessories at Pottery Barn's Memorial Day Sale. 

Anthropologie

The Memorial Day Event at Anthropologie is offering up to 40% off outdoor chairs, daybeds, umbrellas and more stylish patio upgrades.

Lulu and Georgia

Lulu and Georgia is known for stylish home goods. During the Memorial Day Sale, you can score 20% off outdoor furniture and decor.

Serena & Lily

Serena & Lily's high-end outdoor furniture is on discount — the best time to buy!

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop Now

Wayfair Marciano Adirondack Set (Set of 2)

Wayfair
Wayfair

Wayfair Marciano Adirondack Set (Set of 2)

Made from recycled plastic and eco-friendly materials, these heavy-duty Adirondack chairs will last for many seasons. They are available in several colors for every outdoor decor taste.

$340 $250

Shop Now

Walmart Nicesoul Outdoor Patio Lounge Chair Boho

Walmart
Walmart

Walmart Nicesoul Outdoor Patio Lounge Chair Boho

These stylish wicker egg chairs are everywhere, and for good reason. They are an eclectic style upgrade that also block some sun and wind. 

$359 $189-$199

Shop Now

Walmart Alpha Joy 50” Outdoor Metal Patio Garden Bench

Walmart
Walmart

Walmart Alpha Joy 50” Outdoor Metal Patio Garden Bench

Perfect for sitting while sipping ice tea or bird watching, this pretty metal bench will be an asset to any outdoor space.

$200 $105

Shop Now

West Elm Cosmo Side Table

West Elm
West Elm

West Elm Cosmo Side Table

Made of lightweight, easy-care aluminum, this indoor/outdoor side table is functional and chic.

$149 $119

Shop Now

West Elm Anton Outdoor Teak Coffee Table

West Elm
West Elm

West Elm Anton Outdoor Teak Coffee Table

Plinth-style solid wood legs make this coffee table stylish and durable.

$899 $450

Shop Now

Wayfair Jeanine 120'' Lighted Tilt Market Umbrella

Wayfair
Wayfair

Wayfair Jeanine 120'' Lighted Tilt Market Umbrella

Your outdoor space will get instant ambiance with this lighted umbrella. It's available in several summer shades. 

$82 $70 and up

Shop Now

Anthropologie Lilith Chair & Ottoman

Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Lilith Chair & Ottoman

This elegantly woven, cushioned rattan set has an eclectic, curved design. 

$1398 $1100

Shop Now

Anthropologie Zuri Outdoor Stool

Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Zuri Outdoor Stool

This aged teak wood stool is a stylish upgrade for your outdoor space.

$298 $200

Shop Now

Amazon Devoko Patio Porch Furniture Sets

Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Devoko Patio Porch Furniture Sets

A three-piece, bestselling patio set with two chairs and a side table. 

$120 $94

Shop Now

Amazon Ovios Patio Furniture Set, Five-Pieces Outdoor Wicker Rattan Sofa Couch with Ottomans and Cushions

Amazon
Amazon

Get an entire matching set with two chairs, ottomans and loveseat for a comfortable backyard update.

Get an entire matching set with two chairs, ottomans and loveseat for a comfortable backyard update.

$799 $679

Shop Now

Amazon Polywood Lakeside Dining Set

Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Polywood Lakeside Dining Set

Get 30% off this outdoor dining set and be BBQ ready.

$2280 $1595

Shop Now

