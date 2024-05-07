Shop
These Amazon Pet Day Deals Double as Great Mother’s Day Gifts for Dog and Cat Moms — Starting at Just $9

The Best Mother's Day Gifts for Pet Parents
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 6:14 AM PDT, May 7, 2024

Amazon Pet Day is pawsitively purrfect for scoring dog and cat moms a Mother's Day gift for less.

Mother's Day arrives May 12, so it's crunch time; go down the list of the mother figures in your life to see who you need to celebrate. You’ll probably want to shop for your mom, your grandma, your mother-in-law and your friends with kids when looking for Mother’s Day gifts. But what about the pet moms in your life?

Raising a cat, a dog or another type of pet isn’t always just sweet snuggles and paw shakes. After all, it's its very own version of motherhood! Between the house training and emergency vet visits, pets can take a toll on stress levels and bank accounts in equal measure. However, buying the dog or cat mom on your list a Mother's Day present doesn't need to hurt your piggy bank, because right now, Amazon is hosting its annual Pet Day sales event.

Running for two days only, May 7 and May 8, Pet Day at Amazon means slashed prices on all the best pet essentials that the pet mom in your life will adore this Mother's Day. While there's no doubt the she would appreciate a bouquet of Mother's Day flowers to decorate her home, odds are she'll love receiving something that'll benefit her and her furry friend (and when you can find a deal on one that's both, it's sure to be the perfect gift!). Offering deep discounts on high-tech litter boxes that scoop and clean, colorful and stylish harnesses for daily walks, automatic feeders to cut down on the chores and so much more, these Mother's Day deals serve up everything but the kitten sink.

Use Mother's Day weekend as a celebration to show the cat and dog moms in your life that you see them out there working hard to make sure their furry friend is healthy and loved. And for that, the woman who's become the ultimate pet parent deserves — for lack of a better word — a treat. From tech devices to stylish accessories, read on to see the best markdowns on gifts for pet moms you can fetch for Mother's Day during Amazon's Pet Day.

Furbo Dog Camera

Furbo Dog Camera
Amazon

Furbo Dog Camera

Many dogs suffer from separation anxiety when their owners leave the house, and the situation can be just as stressful for their humans. The Wi-Fi-equipped Furbo helps by allowing owners to monitor their pets, hear and speak to them and even toss them treats, all through an interactive app on their smartphones.

$99 $69

Shop Now

Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Multipuzzle

Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Multipuzzle
Amazon

Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Multipuzzle

Help keep her pup entertained and stimulated with this interactive enrichment puzzle, which will come in handy on days when Mom is busy.

$28 $17

Shop Now

PetSafe ScoopFree Front-Entry Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

PetSafe ScoopFree Front-Entry Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
Amazon

PetSafe ScoopFree Front-Entry Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

With up to five times better odor control, this self-cleaning litter box cuts down on the dreaded litter box cleaning.

$230 $185

Shop Now

Pooch Selfie Dog Universal Selfie Stick

Pooch Selfie Dog Universal Selfie Stick
Amazon

Pooch Selfie Dog Universal Selfie Stick

Getting a dog to look at the camera is tough. And thus the Pooch Selfie was invented; after being featured on Shark Tank, it was patented and became an international hit. The simple device clips a squeaky ball to a phone to grab the dog's attention.

$13 $12

Shop Now

Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder

Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder
Amazon

Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder

She won't have to rush home to feed her cat with this automatic feeder that can dispense six meals a day and holds up to 50 portions of food.

$90 $55

Shop Now

Petlibro Automatic Dog Feeder

Petlibro Automatic Dog Feeder
Amazon

Petlibro Automatic Dog Feeder

Dog moms can also get in on the automatic feeder action with this option from Petlibro that can dispense one to four meals per day.

$80 $64

Shop Now

Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed

Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed
Amazon

Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed

The best-selling donut-shaped bed encourages cats and dogs to cuddle up and burrow in the bed to feel extra comfy. It's offered in 17 colors, so consider gifting her a pet bed to match her space.

$45 $36

Shop Now

Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree for Indoor Cats

Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree for Indoor Cats
Amazon

Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree for Indoor Cats

How could you not gift this adorable palm tree scratching post to a kitty or two? Even better, it doubles as decor for mom while keeping the cats from scratching the real furniture.

$48 $30

Shop Now

Best Pet Supplies Voyager Adjustable Dog Harness

Best Pet Supplies Voyager Adjustable Dog Harness
Amazon

Best Pet Supplies Voyager Adjustable Dog Harness

Save 25% on this dog harness that comes in more than 20 color options to keep her pup safe and stylish on their next walk.

$12 $9

Shop Now

Petlibro Cat Water Fountain

Petlibro Cat Water Fountain
Amazon

Petlibro Cat Water Fountain

Keep her favorite feline hydrated with this water fountain that can store up to 30 days of fresh, clean water.

$70 $55

Shop Now

Lollimeow Cat Backpack Carrier

Lollimeow Cat Backpack Carrier
Amazon

Lollimeow Cat Backpack Carrier

Designed for cats of all sizes as well as small dogs, this ventilated, airline-approved carrier is a way to safely transport pets. Once inside, they can enjoy the view through the transparent window.

$50 $33

Shop Now

Inaba Churu Squeezable Cat Treat

Inaba Churu Squeezable Cat Treat
Amazon

Inaba Churu Squeezable Cat Treat

If your cat mom spends time rescuing local strays, she will definitely appreciate these squeezy treats many felines find irresistible. 

$26 $18

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

