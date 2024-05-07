Mother's Day arrives May 12, so it's crunch time; go down the list of the mother figures in your life to see who you need to celebrate. You’ll probably want to shop for your mom, your grandma, your mother-in-law and your friends with kids when looking for Mother’s Day gifts. But what about the pet moms in your life?

Raising a cat, a dog or another type of pet isn’t always just sweet snuggles and paw shakes. After all, it's its very own version of motherhood! Between the house training and emergency vet visits, pets can take a toll on stress levels and bank accounts in equal measure. However, buying the dog or cat mom on your list a Mother's Day present doesn't need to hurt your piggy bank, because right now, Amazon is hosting its annual Pet Day sales event.

Running for two days only, May 7 and May 8, Pet Day at Amazon means slashed prices on all the best pet essentials that the pet mom in your life will adore this Mother's Day. While there's no doubt the she would appreciate a bouquet of Mother's Day flowers to decorate her home, odds are she'll love receiving something that'll benefit her and her furry friend (and when you can find a deal on one that's both, it's sure to be the perfect gift!). Offering deep discounts on high-tech litter boxes that scoop and clean, colorful and stylish harnesses for daily walks, automatic feeders to cut down on the chores and so much more, these Mother's Day deals serve up everything but the kitten sink.

Use Mother's Day weekend as a celebration to show the cat and dog moms in your life that you see them out there working hard to make sure their furry friend is healthy and loved. And for that, the woman who's become the ultimate pet parent deserves — for lack of a better word — a treat. From tech devices to stylish accessories, read on to see the best markdowns on gifts for pet moms you can fetch for Mother's Day during Amazon's Pet Day.

Furbo Dog Camera Amazon Furbo Dog Camera Many dogs suffer from separation anxiety when their owners leave the house, and the situation can be just as stressful for their humans. The Wi-Fi-equipped Furbo helps by allowing owners to monitor their pets, hear and speak to them and even toss them treats, all through an interactive app on their smartphones. $99 $69 Shop Now

Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder Amazon Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder She won't have to rush home to feed her cat with this automatic feeder that can dispense six meals a day and holds up to 50 portions of food. $90 $55 Shop Now

Petlibro Automatic Dog Feeder Amazon Petlibro Automatic Dog Feeder Dog moms can also get in on the automatic feeder action with this option from Petlibro that can dispense one to four meals per day. $80 $64 Shop Now

Lollimeow Cat Backpack Carrier Amazon Lollimeow Cat Backpack Carrier Designed for cats of all sizes as well as small dogs, this ventilated, airline-approved carrier is a way to safely transport pets. Once inside, they can enjoy the view through the transparent window. $50 $33 Shop Now

