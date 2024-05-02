Shop
Kate Spade Is Having A Huge Mother's Day Sale: Save 30% On Purses, Wallets, Jewelry and More Stylish Gifts

Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale
Kate Spade
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 1:57 PM PDT, May 2, 2024

From everyday handbags and spring dresses to adorable jewelry, save big on Kate Spade's best styles for Mom.

Just in time to help you shop for Mom, Kate Spade has launched a new Mother's Day sale full of timeless gifts. If you’re looking to score an incredible deal on jewelry, sandals, wallets and more for the mother figure in your life, you are not going to want to miss this Kate Spade sale. With sitewide markdowns on iconic Kate Spade designs, finding a stylish Mother's Day gift is now easier than ever.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Until Monday, May 13, Kate Spade is offering an extra 30% off your entire purchase. Shoppers can save on Kate Spade spring wardrobe essentials like gorgeous designer handbags, dresses, and espadrilles. We've found the best Kate Spade clothing and accessories on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes to head into the warmer weather in style.   

Standouts from Kate Spade's spring sale include the brand's big selection of iconic handbags. If you are looking to refresh Mom's collection with an everyday tote or crossbody, take advantage of the great savings on quality handbags and purses this week. 

To ensure your gift will arrive on time for Mother's Day, you'll want to get your order in by Sunday, May 5. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade deals for Mother's Day. These picks would make gorgeous graduation gifts, too.

Katy Textured Leather Bamboo Small Top-handle

Katy Textured Leather Bamboo Small Top-handle
Kate Spade

Katy Textured Leather Bamboo Small Top-handle

Fashioned in luxurious textured leather, the petite Katy comes in a radiant daffodil hue complemented by a stylish bamboo top handle.

$398 $279

Shop Now

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote
Kate Spade

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

Doubling as a crossbody and tote, this Knott bag offers major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap.

$348 $171

Shop Now

Heritage Bloom Mini Studs

Heritage Bloom Mini Studs
Kate Spade

Heritage Bloom Mini Studs

These timeless mini studs feature sparkling accents and an elegant floral design perfect for springtime.

$48 $27

Shop Now

Morgan Small Slim Bifold Wallet

Morgan Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade

Morgan Small Slim Bifold Wallet

This Mother's Day, treat her to this slim bifold wallet, crafted from scratch-resistant, colorblock Saffiano leather.

$168 $118

Shop Now

Jolie Raffia Tweed Small Convertible Crossbody

Jolie Raffia Tweed Small Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade

Jolie Raffia Tweed Small Convertible Crossbody

Versatility meets style in the raffia Jolie convertible crossbody, which can be worn in two ways: with the crossbody strap or over the shoulder with the glimmering floral chain.

$278 $195

Shop Now

Julia Stripe Wrap Dress

Julia Stripe Wrap Dress
Kate Spade

Julia Stripe Wrap Dress

Made from lightweight striped poplin with pretty ruffle accents, this wrap dress screams spring.

$398 $279

Shop Now

Nina Sandals

Nina Sandals
Kate Spade

Nina Sandals

Whether she's heading to a spring brunch or a night out, she'll love donning these metallic sandals with twisted straps.

$248 $174

Shop Now

Knott Dotty Floral Embossed Medium Crossbody Tote

Knott Dotty Floral Embossed Medium Crossbody Tote
Kate Spade

Knott Dotty Floral Embossed Medium Crossbody Tote

Crossbody or tote? We say both! This Knott bag gives you major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap, so you can carry it or sling it over your shoulder when your hands are full.

$378 $265

Shop Now

Suite Large Work Tote

Suite Large Work Tote
Kate Spade

Suite Large Work Tote

Perfect for the Mom who's always on the go, this durable tote bag has ample room for all of her daily essentials.

$298 $167

Shop Now

Precious Pansy Tennis Necklace

Precious Pansy Tennis Necklace
Kate Spade

Precious Pansy Tennis Necklace

You can't go wrong with this precious tennis necklace featuring a mother-of-pearl pansy.

$198 $111

Shop Now

Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag

Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Kate Spade

Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag

Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so she can cherish it for many years to come.

$298 $146

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

