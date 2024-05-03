At home spa treatments, on-trend accessories, tech and more of the best gifts for your mom are all on Amazon.
Mother's Day is right around the corner and if you want a thoughtful gift for mom to make her smile this year, we've got you covered. After all they've done for you, the mom, grandma, mother-in-law, new mom, and aunt in your life deserve the best on their special day.
The one-stop shop for Mother's Day, Amazon, has a huge selection of amazing products for the mom who loves to cook, work out, read, and more. To make the gift-giving process easier on you, we found highly-rated Mother's Day gifts on Amazon that will get here just in time for May 12. Whether she's craving a relaxing night in, a date night out or a day off with her friends, there's a gift idea she's sure to love and appreciate.
Our curated list below of the best Mother's Day 2024 gifts on Amazon includes affordable fashion and jewelry pieces that look luxurious, practical tech, kitchen essentials, and sentimental keepsakes. We've even gathered gifts for new moms' first Mother's Day to make their life a little bit easier this year. From skincare and self-care and new shoes, she'll appreciate receiving one of these gifts on Mother's Day.
Best Amazon Mother's Day Gifts Under $50
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace
Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant — just like this Ari Heart Necklace.
Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame
This thoughtful Wi-Fi-powered gift keeps your precious memories on display via the Frameo App.
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Alleviate muscle soreness, ease neck stiffness, and help her relax after a long day with this massager's 8 powerful deep-Shiatsu kneading nodes. Featuring a built-in infrared advanced soothing heat function, the massager also helps improve blood circulation.
Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker
This affordable French press by Bodum comes with two different lids, one airtight lid for storing your brewed coffee in the fridge and another airtight lid that has a plunger so that you can press the coffee grounds down.
Homesick Premium Scented Candle
This candle says it all: "Thank you, Mom." As a bonus, it also smells great with notes of bergamot, lavender and sage.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
She will love Laneige's highly coveted lip mask which can help soften lips overnight.
Amazon Gift Card
Treat the number one woman in your life to an Amazon gift card, but upgrade it with an adorable heart box to make her Mother's Day even more special.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala leggings are a popular Lululemon alternative found on Amazon. Made from buttery soft, opaque and moisture-wicking fabric, they are ideal for any activity. We are certain an active mom can make use of these leggings again and again.
Tea Forte Herbal Retreat Gift Set
There's something in this variety box for every tea fan to savor. Pair it with a special occasion mug for a Mother's Day gift she'll truly love.
Best Amazon Mother's Day Gifts Under $100
Bala Bangles
Whether she's into yoga, pilates, cardio, HIIT, or just walking, Bala's stylish wearable weights can be strapped to her wrists or ankles as the perfect way to add an edge to any physical activity.
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Aromatherapy techniques can be used to calm your loved ones' senses, especially with this stylish diffuser with spa-quality essential oils.
Edging Casting Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
The smooth enamel finish of this Dutch oven provides long-lasting durability and non-stick convenience for mom. Beyond being highly rated and functional, it's extremely cute with a light pink hue.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile.
COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo
If she's been searching for a way to make meal prep easier, gift her this dual air fryer that comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes. With customizable cooking functions, you can customize and save the time and temperature of any preset.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer
Help her achieve brighter skin by gifting this anti-aging vitamin C cream from Sunday Riley.
Best Amazon Mother's Day Gifts Under $200
Eberjey Gisele Relaxed Women's Short PJ Set
She'll love lounging in this short PJ set, designed with super-soft modal jersey material that feels cool to the touch and slips over the skin effortlessly.
Christian Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Women's Eau de Parfum Spray
Floral, peony-centric notes come to life in this feminine fragrance from Dior.
Theragun Mini
They can give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun, the Theragun Mini.
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
This Stagg Kettle is known for its stunning yet minimalist design. It'll make a great Mother's Day gift for the coffee aficionado or tea connoisseur in your life.
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Elegant and classy, this satchel comes in a stunning lilac shade perfect for springtime.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Give Mom the gift of endless reading with the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite this Mother's Day. Its glare-free display and adjustable light make reading comfortable in any environment. With a long battery life and waterproof design, she can enjoy her favorite books anywhere with this e-reader.
Sam Edelman Women's Granada Slide Sandal
For the mom who's the ultimate fashionista, treat her to these adorable block-heel sandals. The thin foam cushion and adjustable leather strap and buckle that come with this sandal make them comfortable in addition to stylish.
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
The instant pot might not scream gratefulness, but we guarantee there's a good chance the mother in your life has been yearning for this best-selling Amazon appliance. Great for growing families, this 7-in-1 cooker makes for fast cooking and easy clean-up. Show her you really care by meal-prepping for the week.
