Mother's Day is right around the corner and if you want a thoughtful gift for mom to make her smile this year, we've got you covered. After all they've done for you, the mom, grandma, mother-in-law, new mom, and aunt in your life deserve the best on their special day.

The one-stop shop for Mother's Day, Amazon, has a huge selection of amazing products for the mom who loves to cook, work out, read, and more. To make the gift-giving process easier on you, we found highly-rated Mother's Day gifts on Amazon that will get here just in time for May 12. Whether she's craving a relaxing night in, a date night out or a day off with her friends, there's a gift idea she's sure to love and appreciate.

Our curated list below of the best Mother's Day 2024 gifts on Amazon includes affordable fashion and jewelry pieces that look luxurious, practical tech, kitchen essentials, and sentimental keepsakes. We've even gathered gifts for new moms' first Mother's Day to make their life a little bit easier this year. From skincare and self-care and new shoes, she'll appreciate receiving one of these gifts on Mother's Day.

Best Amazon Mother's Day Gifts Under $50

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Amazon Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Alleviate muscle soreness, ease neck stiffness, and help her relax after a long day with this massager's 8 powerful deep-Shiatsu kneading nodes. Featuring a built-in infrared advanced soothing heat function, the massager also helps improve blood circulation. $50 $37 Shop Now

Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker This affordable French press by Bodum comes with two different lids, one airtight lid for storing your brewed coffee in the fridge and another airtight lid that has a plunger so that you can press the coffee grounds down. $15 Shop Now

Amazon Gift Card Amazon Amazon Gift Card Treat the number one woman in your life to an Amazon gift card, but upgrade it with an adorable heart box to make her Mother's Day even more special. $50 and Up Shop Now

Best Amazon Mother's Day Gifts Under $100

Bala Bangles Amazon Bala Bangles Whether she's into yoga, pilates, cardio, HIIT, or just walking, Bala's stylish wearable weights can be strapped to her wrists or ankles as the perfect way to add an edge to any physical activity. $55 Shop Now

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Amazon Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Aromatherapy techniques can be used to calm your loved ones' senses, especially with this stylish diffuser with spa-quality essential oils. $123 $92 With Coupon Shop Now

Best Amazon Mother's Day Gifts Under $200

Theragun Mini Amazon Theragun Mini They can give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun, the Theragun Mini. $199 $169 Shop Now

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Give Mom the gift of endless reading with the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite this Mother's Day. Its glare-free display and adjustable light make reading comfortable in any environment. With a long battery life and waterproof design, she can enjoy her favorite books anywhere with this e-reader. $150 Shop Now

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker The instant pot might not scream gratefulness, but we guarantee there's a good chance the mother in your life has been yearning for this best-selling Amazon appliance. Great for growing families, this 7-in-1 cooker makes for fast cooking and easy clean-up. Show her you really care by meal-prepping for the week. $100 Shop Now

