Beauty & Wellness

The New TheraFace Mask and RecoveryTherm by Therabody Take Self Care Up a Notch

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Therabody
Therabody
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 1:32 PM PDT, September 14, 2023

The brand behind the best-selling Theragun just dropped two new devices for face and body.

Therabody's best-selling massage guns are on just about every gift guide list and for good reason — the TheraGun is one of the most convenient therapies for treating muscle pain. The brand just dropped two new devices to give you professional-quality treatments in the comfort of your own home. 

The latest product from Therabody is the TheraFace mask, an FDA-cleared skincare device that harnesses the power of LED lights to treat skin below the surface.

Therabody TheraFace Mask

Therabody TheraFace Mask
Therabody

Therabody TheraFace Mask

Powered by FDA-cleared LED technology, this face mask claims to visibly reduce fine lines, discoloration and acne in as little as eight weeks.

The TheraFace mask features red light therapy to stimulate collagen production, infrared therapy to boost circulation, blue light therapy to fight acne-causing bacteria and vibration therapy to ease facial tension. In a clinical study, 96% of participants saw overall healthier-looking skin and agreed skin looks and feels smoother.

We know what you're thinking — spending nearly $600 on a skincare device is exorbitant. But think about how much it costs to see an esthetician for multiple facial sessions, not to mention dermatologist appointments and skincare products. All things considered, the TheraFace practically pays for itself.

Therabody's other new launch is the RecoveryTherm Cube, an all-in-one muscle and joint pain reliever that uses three different therapeutic methods to treat injuries, reduce inflammation and maximize recovery.

Therabody RecoveryTherm Cube

Therabody RecoveryTherm Cube
Therabody

Therabody RecoveryTherm Cube

Soothe tired joints and muscles with Therabody's new pain relief technology that delivers hot, cold and contrast therapies in one compact device.

Whether you're constantly in the gym or generally prone to aching joints and muscles, this recovery cube is a worthy investment to deliver quick relief. But don't just take Therabody's word for it — listen to this rave review:

"This is the best invention for athletes and former athletes or just anyone in constant general pain aches," praised one reviewer. "If you hate having a bunch of different products (heating pads, ice packs, and pain relief patches) this is the item for you. To be able to have a product that ices, heats or has a setting that does both is incredibly useful. It gets very cold and hot. The adjustable velcro straps give it a variety of locations on the body possible for use. Definitely worth it!"

RELATED CONTENT:

NuFace's Friends and Family Sale Is Back and Better Than Ever

Beauty & Wellness

NuFace's Friends and Family Sale Is Back and Better Than Ever

Save Up to $200 On Theragun Massagers at this Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $200 On Theragun Massagers at this Labor Day Sale

Best Amazon Massage Guns Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

Best Amazon Massage Guns Deals to Shop Right Now

15 Relaxing Gift Ideas for Making the Holidays a Little Less Stressful

Shopping

15 Relaxing Gift Ideas for Making the Holidays a Little Less Stressful

Put Your Best Face Forward This Fall With These TikTok Skincare Trends

Beauty & Wellness

Put Your Best Face Forward This Fall With These TikTok Skincare Trends

Stock Up and Save 25% on Kiehl's Skincare Essentials for Fall

Sales & Deals

Stock Up and Save 25% on Kiehl's Skincare Essentials for Fall

Save 20% On Every Best-Selling Tula Skincare Product for Fall

Sales & Deals

Save 20% On Every Best-Selling Tula Skincare Product for Fall

SkinCeuticals Never Goes on Sale, But You Can Save on All Products Now

Sales & Deals

SkinCeuticals Never Goes on Sale, But You Can Save on All Products Now

Tags: