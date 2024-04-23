Style

Mango x Victoria Beckham Drops a Capsule Collection — Shop the Pieces Now

Mango / Victoria Beckham x Mango Collection
Mango / Victoria Beckham x Mango Collection
By Erica Radol
Published: 11:21 AM PDT, April 23, 2024

The Mango x Victoria Beckham drop brings classic glamour with versatile pieces and jaw-dropping dresses to keep on wardrobe repeat.

Hot off the stiletto heels of the impromptu Spice Girls reunion at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party, the style icon, singer and designer has released her latest creative endeavor. In one of the most anticipated collaborations to date, Beckham has partnered with Spanish fashion brand Mango to release a capsule collection in honor of the brand's 40th anniversary. 

Shop the Victoria Beckham X Mango Collection

While Mango has had high-profile partnerships before, Beckham is arguably the most famous designer that the brand has worked with. Typically creating couture running into thousands of dollars, we're chuffed for the opportunity to shop her unique feminine-tailored pieces at a more accessible price point (thanks, Posh.) However, she says that the line is full of long-wearing staples to wear on repeat. The one thing we know is that the collection will sell out quickly. So if you are as interested in shopping this drop as we are, get your cards on standby because we expect it to fly off shelves. The prices are slightly higher than Mango's regular lines, with most pieces falling within the $150-$350 range.

There are mid and maxi dresses, sheer fabrics and tailored suits, all with Beckham's unique design touches. The shoes, accessories and mixed-metal jewelry are covet-worthy statement pieces to elevate any wardrobe. Last week, Beckham shared that the collection was inspired by Jane Birkin’s character in "La Piscine", suggesting that the intricate crocheted pieces are reminiscent of Birkin’s French Riviera costumes in the film. Much like both women's styles, this collab is timeless.

The full collaboration drop is available today in limited sizes US 2-8 or S-L. Shop now before it says goodbye, forever.

Crochet Dress With Open Back

Crochet Dress With Open Back
Mango

Crochet Dress With Open Back

A column of sheer cotton-blend fabric in this consummate summer dress is the dressed-up staple your warm-weather wardrobe needs.

Long-Bead Chain Earrings

Long-Bead Chain Earrings
Mango

Long-Bead Chain Earrings

The mixed-metal accessories of this collection —  like these hanging chain earrings — are not to be missed.

Polo-Neck Crochet Sweater

Polo-Neck Crochet Sweater
Mango

Polo-Neck Crochet Sweater

A twist on traditional polo shirt styling is on-brand for Beckham. Offered in black and cream, this will top skirts, slacks or even denim.

Draped Halter Bodysuit

Draped Halter Bodysuit
Mango

Draped Halter Bodysuit

A ruched backless halter-neck bodysuit will take you poolside to cocktails effortlessly. Available in black and white.

Satin Handbag

Satin Handbag
Mango

Satin Handbag

This satin handbag with a sweet knot closure can top off all your evening styles.

Satin Silk Shirt

Satin Silk Shirt
Mango

Satin Silk Shirt

Each piece of the collection is infinitely versatile like the subtle sheen fabric of this sharply tailored button-down shirt.

Triple-Beaded Chain Belt

Triple-Beaded Chain Belt
Mango

Triple-Beaded Chain Belt

The Victoria Beckham collaboration has chic accessories that we are drooling over, like this outfit-making belt.

Asymmetrical Satin Dress with Gathered Opening

Asymmetrical Satin Dress with Gathered Opening
Mango

Asymmetrical Satin Dress with Gathered Opening

An asymmetrical hem and keyhole detailing give this retro-inspired dress timeless charm.

Draped halter dress with opening

Draped halter dress with opening
Mango

Draped halter dress with opening

Another effortless piece that will have jaws dropping, this halter-neck dress in white will be your go-to sizzler all summer long.

Tags:

Latest News