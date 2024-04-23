Hot off the stiletto heels of the impromptu Spice Girls reunion at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party, the style icon, singer and designer has released her latest creative endeavor. In one of the most anticipated collaborations to date, Beckham has partnered with Spanish fashion brand Mango to release a capsule collection in honor of the brand's 40th anniversary.

Shop the Victoria Beckham X Mango Collection

While Mango has had high-profile partnerships before, Beckham is arguably the most famous designer that the brand has worked with. Typically creating couture running into thousands of dollars, we're chuffed for the opportunity to shop her unique feminine-tailored pieces at a more accessible price point (thanks, Posh.) However, she says that the line is full of long-wearing staples to wear on repeat. The one thing we know is that the collection will sell out quickly. So if you are as interested in shopping this drop as we are, get your cards on standby because we expect it to fly off shelves. The prices are slightly higher than Mango's regular lines, with most pieces falling within the $150-$350 range.

There are mid and maxi dresses, sheer fabrics and tailored suits, all with Beckham's unique design touches. The shoes, accessories and mixed-metal jewelry are covet-worthy statement pieces to elevate any wardrobe. Last week, Beckham shared that the collection was inspired by Jane Birkin’s character in "La Piscine", suggesting that the intricate crocheted pieces are reminiscent of Birkin’s French Riviera costumes in the film. Much like both women's styles, this collab is timeless.

The full collaboration drop is available today in limited sizes US 2-8 or S-L. Shop now before it says goodbye, forever.

Polo-Neck Crochet Sweater Mango Polo-Neck Crochet Sweater A twist on traditional polo shirt styling is on-brand for Beckham. Offered in black and cream, this will top skirts, slacks or even denim. $130 Shop Now

Satin Handbag Mango Satin Handbag This satin handbag with a sweet knot closure can top off all your evening styles. $100 Shop Now

Satin Silk Shirt Mango Satin Silk Shirt Each piece of the collection is infinitely versatile like the subtle sheen fabric of this sharply tailored button-down shirt. $230 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: