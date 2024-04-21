Stop right now and look at the iconic moment David Beckham just shared!

On Saturday, the former soccer star, 48, treated his Instagram followers to a special performance from Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday celebration: a Spice Girls reunion.

"I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner 💚💛🧡💜💙🩵🩷🤍," David captioned the post.

In the video, the camera pans to Victoria (Posh Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) all in a line doing their iconic dance moves while singing their hit "Stop."

While the Spice Girls are in action during the moment, David sings along with the rest of the room.

The Spice Girls reunited at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party. - Steve Granitz/WireImage

Victoria celebrated the moment on her respective Instagram.

"Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife," the fashion designer captioned the video.

Mel B also shared the video on her Instagram alongside a cheeky caption.

"About last night #tourdatescomingsoon," she wrote on the video shared on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Emma posed with Mel C prior to the party.

"Off to celebrate our special girl @victoriabeckham #spicegirls #holdontoyournickersgirls," she captioned the post featuring her and Mel C posing in their gowns.

The Spice Girls reunion comes one month after the group marked the 30th anniversary of their auditions. The last time the women officially reunited was for their tour in 2013, though Victoria notably skipped out on it.

"Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions!" they wrote last month. "What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined. Thank you to our fans for your support from day one #FriendshipNeverEnds."

The Spice Girls' last reunion was in 2013. - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

In the video montage, set to their 1996 hit "Wannabe," the women are shown dancing and goofing around with each other while wearing casual '90s outfits.

In January, Mel B opened up about the bond the women share after three decades of friendship.

"I was a Spice Girl at the age of 17. I'm old," she told Jennifer Hudson at the time. "I'm feeling old right now. But it is amazing that we've managed to kind of still stay friends. It's been 30 years. What you go through as a group... you are just welded together for life because you've been through such a crazy experience."

