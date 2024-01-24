Mel B is teasing something big for the Spice Girls. On Thursday's upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 48-year-old singer promised that she, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham are in talks ahead of their group's 30th anniversary this summer.

"I'm such a blabbermouth. I get told off all the time for announcing stuff that I'm not meant to announce," Mel B admitted. "But what I can say is we're definitely working on something together -- all five of us. And by me just saying that I'm probably going to get into trouble again."

While the singer provided no further details about what fans can expect from the group, who last reunited sans Beckham in 2013, she did reflect on what the upcoming three-decade anniversary of their formation means to her.

"I was a Spice Girl at the age of 17. I'm old. I'm feeling old right now," she said. "But it is amazing that we've managed to kind of still stay friends. It's been 30 years. What you go through as a group... you are just welded together for life because you've been through such a crazy experience."

Less impressed by the group's history and accomplishments are Mel B's daughters -- Phoenix, 24, Angel, 16, and Madison, 12.

"I don't think they care that I'm a Spice Girl. I was playing my music the other day before we went to go see Hamilton, and I was like, 'Hey kids, who do you think this is?' And they were like, 'I don't know. Is it Lady Gaga?... What kind of music is this, Mommy?'" she recalled. "I was like, 'It's Spice Girls music that we wrote.' They were like, 'Really?!... Anyway.'"

This isn't the first time Mel B has promised things ahead for the Spice Girls. When ET spoke to the singer in January 2023, she said that an exciting announcement was forthcoming.

"COVID kind of set everything back," she said. "I can't tell you exactly, but there's gonna be something that is gonna be announced pretty soon... That's gonna be a project that we're very excited about, and [it's] mainly for our fans."

