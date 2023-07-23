Victoria and David Beckham put on a show in Miami! On Sunday, the designer shared a video of her and her husband taking center stage and performing the Spice Girls hit, "Say You'll Be There."

"Just a casual night out in Miami!🤭 check out my tik tok to see the full performance 😂🥴 no really I did not drink that much 🍸🥃🍷🥂🍹🍾💃🕺," Victoria wrote on Instagram.

In the video, David and Victoria hold hands -- and share the mic -- as they belt out the words of the song while friends around them join in.

Over on her TikTok, Victoria shared a longer video of the clip.

"Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come," she captioned the video. In the clip, Victoria sings into the mic as the crowd begins to cheer and David dances behind her. The former soccer star begins to sing with his wife as someone stands in front of them and captures the moment.

Victoria and David's sing-along may have taken place during the after-party of Saturday's Inter Miami game, where Lionel Messi made his U.S. soccer team debut. The stars came out to support the soccer star, and David -- who is co-owner of the MLS team.

Kim Kardashian and her son, Saint West, sat next to Serena Williams, who showed off her baby bump. Los Angeles Lakers stars, LeBron James and Tristan Thompson were also in the stands.

Victoria took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the game, including one with her, David, Kim and their children.

"Friends supporting in Miami 🙏🏼kisses @kimkardashian @kingjames @serenawilliams @marcanthony @isabelagrutman @davidgrutman @kenpaves @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven," she wrote.

