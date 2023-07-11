Harper Beckham loves spending time with her sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham. The 28-year-old actress and model, who is married to Harper's older brother, Brooklyn Beckham, took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate Harper's 12th birthday.

"Happy birthday to my baby sis Harper 7 💖 you are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life 💖 I love you more than you even know! (Can we always match forever??) 🥰" Nicola captioned the series of pics of herself and Harper.

In the main shot, Harper is holding up her shirt to show a tiny butterfly tattoo on her ribcage. Nicola has matching ink on her lower back, showing it off in a white crop top, white thong, and white pants.

The "ink" appears to be a temporary tattoo and it seems mom, Victoria Beckham, approves of it as she commented with a series of pink heart emojis on Nicola's post.

The proud mother of four posted her own tribute to her only daughter, writing, "The sweetest, kindest soul. Your love and energy is a blessing to everyone lucky enough to know and love you. You are our everything."

Harper's dad, David Beckham, also shared his own tribute, writing, "Happy Birthday my pretty lady keep being beautiful inside and out you are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for Daddy loves you."

In addition to Harper and Brooklyn, 24, Victoria and David are also parents to sons Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18.

Nicola's relationship with Victoria has been rumored to be estranged following her April 2022 wedding to Brooklyn. But both Nicola and Victoria have denied any feud, and have posed together for photos.

"I've said this so many times, there’s no feud," Nicola told Cosmopolitan in April. "I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

