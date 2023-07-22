The stars were out in full force for Lionel Messi's MLS debut. Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, Serena Williams and David and Victoria Beckham were the celebrities who traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for the big game.

Messi, wearing his iconic No. 10 jersey, made his debut in the second half of Inter Miami FC's game against the Mexican league's Cruz Azul in the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament at DRV PNK Stadium. You can see the celebs are huddled in the same section, with the Lakers star on his feet taking a photo of the World Cup champion tying his shoelaces.

Serena, showing off her baby bump, remained seated, as did Kim. Somewhere in the background you can also see Tristan Thompson made the trip to Florida as well. Saint and his friend are also there, and Kim seemed to have a blast documenting her son and his friend having the time of their life after snapping a selfie with Messi and meeting Beckham.

Kim took to her Instagram Stories and posted video of Saint, 7, and his buddy meeting Messi as he was heading to the locker room after the game ended. She captioned that video, "Best day of their entire lives."

After snapping the selfie, the kiddos celebrated with a happy dance. Kim also posted a photo of Saint meeting Beckham.

A sideline reporter caught up with Kim, who said she was attending the game because Saint is "obsessed" with Messi. A cute moment went down in the middle of her interview, when Saint interrupted to tell her he got a player's sweat on his hand after high-fiving them on their way to the locker room.

After the game, Kim and Tristan were spotted hanging out at Gekko, a Japanese restaurant in Miami. TMZ obtained photos of the hangout, with Kim opting for an all-black leather ensemble while Tristan went with a black see-through dress shirt.

By the way, Messi scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time after finding the net on a perfectly executed set piece.

