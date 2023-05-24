Serena Williams Shares the Moment She Revealed Her Pregnancy to Daughter Olympia
Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, set up a hidden camera to capture their 5-year-old daughter's reaction to soon becoming a big sister, and it appears they got more than what they bargained for when she exploded with excitement!
The tennis great on Tuesday posted a video on YouTube in which they sit Olympia down to relay mom's pregnancy news. But, before the big reveal, Williams shared that Olympia had a strong opinion about Mom's physical appearance changing.
"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, but she did call me fat and then she got really stressed out," Serena says at the start of the video before the big reveal. "She was like, 'Mommy, you’re fat.' I try not to take it personal 'cause I’m like super into fitness but I’m like, 'Umm, am I?'"
The video then cuts to Serena telling viewers the couple is about to share the exciting news and are recording on video to get her reaction. After sitting her down in their living room, Serena shares the news.
"Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother? Well, we went to the doctor and it turns out I'm not getting fat. But I have a baby in my belly," Serena says, to which Olympia promptly asks excitedly. "Are you kidding me?!"
Alexis tells Olympia she's going to be a big sister, and the news sends Olympia literally shaking, jumping and running with joy. Off camera, Olympia appears to bump into something, but she seemingly experiences zero pain when she exclaims, "I'm OK!"
The video then cuts to the couple getting ready for the 2023 Met Gala, where Serena debuted her baby bump earlier this month. Serena had already taken to Instagram on May 5 and explained why she hadn't shared her pregnancy news to her little one. The Instagram post included a little behind-the-scenes snippet of the big reveal, but fans finally got to see the whole thing this time around.
Worth the wait!
