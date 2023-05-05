Why Serena Williams Didn't Tell Daughter Olympia About Baby No. 2

Serena Williams surprised more than her fans with her baby news on Monday. The tennis superstar revealed that she and husband Alexis Ohanian kept the secret of their second child from a very important person in their home -- their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia!

In a video posted to her Instagram page on Friday, Williams shares a brief look behind the scenes of the couple's journey to the 2023 Met Gala. "Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met and then before we leave, I'll tell Olympia," Williams explains. "The reason I haven't told her is because she can't keep a secret!"

The footage shows the moment Williams and Ohanian seemingly shared the news with their daughter, who lunges in to hug her mother with a bright smile on her face.

Another scene shows Williams trying on outfits in a closet as she plans out her big red carpet surprise, hilariously comparing one look with a trench coat to Inspector Gadget's signature costume.

The video serves as a tease to Williams' new YouTube channel, which she urges her followers to "stay tuned" and subscribe for future drops.

Williams announced her second pregnancy on Instagram on Monday evening by posting pics of herself and Ohanian ahead of the annual event. She revealed her surprise in the caption, writing, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

The couple walked the Met Gala carpet shortly thereafter.

Ohanian also opened up about the news and revealed Olympia's reaction to becoming a big sister.

Writing on his Twitter alongside two photos taken at the Met Gala, the American internet entrepreneur wrote, "Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she's been asking & praying for this for a minute. #MetGala."

He then added alongside a bracelet that spelled out "PAPA": "Details matter. Best title I've ever had - better than Founder.... CEO.... PAPA."

Details matter. Best title I've ever had - better than Founder.... CEO....



PAPA pic.twitter.com/BWeHmestW6 — Alexis Ohanian 🧠 (@alexisohanian) May 2, 2023

Williams has been incredibly open about wanting another child after giving birth to Olympia in 2017.

In Vogue's September 2022 issue, in which she announced her intention to retire from professional tennis, Williams detailed how her daughter prays for a baby sister and often says she wants to be a big sister -- something Williams and Ohanian have been planning for.

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family," she said. "I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

And after everything she's been through, it's looking like Williams is taking both feet off the court.

"The way I see it, I should have had 30-plus grand slams. I had my chances after coming back from giving birth. I went from a C-section to a second pulmonary embolism to a grand slam final," she candidly recalled. "I played while breastfeeding. I played through postpartum depression. But I didn’t get there. Shoulda, woulda, coulda. I didn’t show up the way I should have or could have. But I showed up 23 times, and that’s fine. Actually, it’s extraordinary. But these days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter."

