David Beckham chose to spice up his life, or at least his body art. The 48-year-old former soccer star got a new tattoo reading, "Posh," as a permanent tribute to his wife, Victoria Beckham, who started her career as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls.

"I’ve just had 'Posh' done . . . any of the tattoos I’ve got are of the family," David told The Sun in a recent interview.

The father of four got the nickname inked in a script writing on the middle finger of his right hand. It was visible when he crashed the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for his pal, Marc Anthony, earlier this month.

David already has the name "Victoria" on his arm as well as the names of the couple's four kids — Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

Earlier this month, David shared pics of himself getting tattooed by famed artist Mark Mahoney on Instagram, writing, "They don’t make them like this anymore 💚First stop @markmahoney_ssc 💚 @shamrocksocialclub ☘️"

Victoria started off her career as Posh Spice in the hit British girl group in the '90s. Performing alongside Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, and Melanie Chisholm, Victoria released multiple albums and starred in the film Spice World. When the group split, Victoria went on to pursue a career in fashion, launching her own line. She last reunited with the Spice Girls to perform in 2012 at the closing ceremonies for the London Olympics.

When the group reunited for a U.K. tour in 2019, Victoria chose not to join her former bandmates, but she has frequently referenced her pop star past.

In July, Victoria and David danced and sang along to the Spice Girls' song, "Say You'll Be There."

