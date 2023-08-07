David Beckham and Austin Butler teamed up to help out some drivers. On Sunday, Victoria Beckham shared a video of her husband working with their son, Cruz Beckham, and Butler to hold a tree out of the way of drivers in Canada.

The video shows the three men, along with other passersby, holding a fallen tree above their head to allow cars to drive underneath.

For her part, Victoria is heard off camera cheering the guys on. "They're lifting so the car can go through. Excellent. Nice work, boys," she says in the clip.

"Did u ever think u would see Elvis and Beckham lifting a tree??" Victoria captioned the post, referencing Butler's Oscar-nominated role of Elvis Presley. "Helping the community in Muskoka. I'm impressed gentleman! Kisses @davidbeckham @austinbutler @cruzbeckham."

Last month, the Beckhams made headlines for another social media video. That particular clip showed the longtime couple -- who are parents to Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12 -- performing the Spice Girls hit, "Say You'll Be There."

In the video, David and Victoria held hands -- and shared the mic -- as they belted out the words of the song while friends around them joined in.

Watch the video below for more on the Beckham family.

