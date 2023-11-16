Melanie Brown's wedding might be extra spicey! The America's Got Talent: Fantasy League judge spoke with ET's Denny Directo on Wednesday in Los Angeles about her impending nuptials.

Mel B got engaged to hairstylist Rory McPhee last October, and says that the wedding planning is going "good so far," and has not been too stressful but rather "fun."

As for musical acts at her wedding, Mel says, "I haven't thought about that. I do need to think about that."

When asked if her and her former Spice Girls members might perform, she smiles, telling ET, "I'm gonna think about that."

Mel, a.k.a. Scary Spice, is still close with the rest of the group, which includes Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice).

They last reunited in 2019 for a U.K. tour without Victoria.

The other AGT judges are all for a Spice Girls reunion on Mel's big day. "That's not a bad idea actually," Simon Cowell says of a Spice Girls reunion at the wedding. "Well, they've got to come to her wedding, surely."

But when it comes to Cowell convincing the Spice Girls to perform on the day, he quips, "Well, I'll ask. I don't think they'll listen."

Mel's longtime pal, Heidi Klum, says she plans to be at the wedding, but doesn't quite have an idea of what Mel's envisioning for the big day.

"I think it's gonna be big, but maybe she also has a mini, I don't know," Heidi admits.

As for a girl power appearance from the Spice Girls, Heidi is all but convinced that the ladies will be attending.

"I bet they're gonna be there. They're still very, very close. So I'm sure they're gonna be there," the supermodel says.

AGT: Fantasy League is well underway and for the first time, the judges are competing against one another, collecting teams of top contestants who are vying for the $250,000 prize.

"I think Heidi's very competitive, but then so is Simon, so is Howie [Mandel]," Mel says of her fellow judges. "I think we're all really competitive, to be honest, because we get to mentor them and we get Golden Buzzers, and we get to snatch and take each other's acts."

As for Simon, Mel, who previously worked with the British judge on The X-Factor, jokes, "He says the most annoying things to me. He's adorable, but he's annoying."

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League premieres Monday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and will stream the next day on Peacock.

