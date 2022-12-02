Mel B Calls Spice Girls Bandmate Geri Halliwell and James Corden 'Biggest D***heads' She's Ever Met
Mel B is naming names. The 47-year-old Spice Girls star is a guest on Friday's episode of the U.K. chat show, The Big Narstie Show, and she answers candidly when asked about the "biggest d***heads" she's met in show business.
"So, there’s a few. James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me," she replies, perThe Wrap.
Mel B explains naming Halliwell, a.k.a. Ginger Spice of the Spice Girls, saying, "I love her to bits, but she’s really f**king annoying.”
As for The Late Late Show host, who was also recently called out by Balthazaar restauranteur Keith McNally, Mel B offers more insight into why she named him.
"I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting," she says. "We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice."
Mel B did not elaborate further on her claims. She previously appeared on a 2018 episode of The Late Late Show as a guest.
Corden's behavior has been a hot topic recently. In October, McNally called out the British late-night host for being "extremely nasty" to the Balthazar staff and insisted on being comped a round of drinks after a hair was allegedly found in his food. He also claimed that the TV personality "began yelling like crazy" to a server after his wife's egg yolk omelet was sent back.
Corden, who publicly apologized on his show for the incident, also noted he reached out to McNally privately to apologize.
"He appreciated the call. I was happy that we got to clear the air, and I felt like we dealt with it privately," Corden said at the time. "But by this point, the story was out there. And well, people were upset."
As for Mel B's dig at her Spice Girls bandmate, it has been rumored that that the singer is currently on the outs with her girl group members after she was the only member of the band not present at Halliwell's 50th birthday bash in November. Melanie Chisholm, Victoria Beckham, and Emma Bunton all attended the event and shared videos of themselves dancing and singing along to some of the Spice Girls' hits.
