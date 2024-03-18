While pricey streaming options such as the Apple TV 4K do exist, you don’t need to spend a lot of money to watch Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, The Bachelorette and all the other best shows streaming right now on your TV. For as low as $20, you can upgrade an older TV with a Roku and get a better user interface with easy search functionality.

If you've been looking to upgrade your TV with one of Roku's top-rated streaming devices, Amazon is discounting Roku players by up to 33% off. The best-selling Roku Express is on sale for just $20 and delivers a seamless HD streaming experience on your TV. For $35, you can grab the Roku Express 4K that can stream in 4K resolution and support HDR10 Plus.

Roku makes it easy and affordable to watch your favorite TV, offering access to the top streaming services — including Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more. Roku boxes and Roku streaming sticks also offer The Roku Channel app, with more than 190 linear streaming channels available.

Ahead, shop all the best Roku deals available at Amazon today to stream what you love all year long.

Roku Express Amazon Roku Express Enjoy a seamless HD streaming experience that’s perfect for new users yet powerful enough for seasoned pros​. It’s easy to get started—just plug it into your TV with the included High Speed HDMI Cable and connect to the internet. $30 $20 Shop Now

Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro Amazon Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro Get the lowest price on the Roku Express 4K to stream in 4K HDR with sharp resolution and vivid color optimized for your TV. The included Roku Voice Remote Pro allows you to control your TV's power and volume and search for content completely hands-free. $50 $35 Shop Now

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Amazon Roku Streaming Stick 4K With an all-new design that plugs right into your TV, you can start streaming channels like Disney plus, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV plus, Netflix, Sling, and Hulu in a snap—just turn on your TV. $50 $39 Shop Now

