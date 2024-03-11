With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max (formerly HBO Max), Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Starz and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch in your free time. However, sometimes, the sheer amount of great films and television shows available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to aimless scrolling — hoping to land on that perfect thing to watch.



Scroll no more! To help you out, ET has rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites, and screen adaptations of classic novels. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film is also coming to streaming, and it's one performance by the superstar that won't sell out.

There's plenty more in store to watch. Lindsay Lohan continues her acting come-back with a new Netflix film. There are new seasons of the beloved shows Grey's Anatomy and 90 Day Fiancé on the horizon. Those who love historical fiction or thrillers won't want to miss Apple TV+'s latest show about the search for John Wilkes Booth after Lincoln's assassination.

It's time to make your weekly streaming plans. Here are this week's best TV shows and movies to stream.



Irish Wish

When her best friend plans to marry the man she feels is the one who got away, Maddie (Lindsay Lohan) wishes she could marry him instead. In a twist of fate, her wish comes true — but will it be everything she expected? Find out when Irish Wish, starring Lohan and Jane Seymour, premieres on Netflix on March 15.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

At the end of August last year, Taylor Swift announced her Eras Tour concert film. The film broke records, becoming the highest-grossing concert film ever. It's no surprise, as her breathtaking performances and stunning visual elements during this tour are beyond compare. If you've yet to experience the magic of the Eras Tour for yourself or want to relive the dream concert film over and over again, you're in luck because the movie is coming to Disney+ on March 14.

Grey's Anatomy (Season 20)

Shonda Rhimes' hit ABC medical drama is back for an impressive twentieth season. Fans know they can expect life-saving surgeries, complex relationship dynamics and all the drama we've come to know and love from the show. The new season premieres on ABC on Thursday, March 14, and streams on Hulu the next day.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Season 8)

Your favorite couples from TLC's 90 Day Fiancé are back in the spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Gino and Jasmine, Big Ed and Liz, and Angela and Michael are just a few of the pairs coming back for season 8 of the reality series where people find love overseas. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres on TLC and Max on Sunday, March 17.

Manhunt

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel Manhunt, Apple TV+'s new show follows the aftermath of President Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Outlander's Tobias Menzies plays Attorney General Edwin Stanton and Patton Oswalt takes on the role of a detective tasked with tracking down John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle). Manhunt premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 15.

Damsel

Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) thinks she is going to marry the prince, but things turn upside down when she is instead sacrificed for an ancient debt. Trying to survive after being thrown into a dragon pit, Elodie realizes she must save herself. Watch her fight her way to freedom by watching Damsel on Netflix.

Wonka

Starring the talented Timothée Chalamet, Wonka is a film the whole family can enjoy. While past movies about Willy Wonka mostly followed the golden ticket plotline of the Roald Dahl book, this film chronicles how Wonka became a chocolate-making legend. The film dropped to Max on March 8.

Ricky Stanicky

Three childhood best friends (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino and Jermaine Fowler) have always used an imaginary friend, Ricky Stanicky, as the fall guy to get them out of trouble. When their lies finally catch up with them, the trio hires a celebrity impersonator (John Cena) to play Ricky Stanicky. As you can imagine, chaos ensues. Ricky Stanicky premiered on Prime Video on March 7.

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy (Season 2)

Emmy-winner Eugene Levy is back for a second season of The Reluctant Traveler on Apple TV+. This season, Levy globe-trots through Europe, taking in the sites, dishes and traditions of other cultures with a mostly open mind. Watch Levy step outside his comfort zone by watching the second season streaming now.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3)

Star Wars fans won't want to miss the final season of Disney+'s original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The Batch will be pushed to the limit this season as they face threats on every front. During these dangerous missions, they will find unexpected allies. See it all unfold by watching the third season streaming now.

Napoleon

Joaquin Phoenix brings French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte to the big screen in the Ridley Scott-directed film Napoleon. The breathtaking film was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects. See the rise and fall of the infamous Frenchman by streaming the movie on Apple TV+ now.

FX's Shōgun (Limited Series)

Set in 17th-century feudal Japan, the beloved novel Shōgun, written by James Clavell, has been adapted as an FX series. On the brink of war, an unexpectedly shipwrecked passenger may be the key to tipping the scales for Lord Yoshii Toranaga to reclaim his power. The action-packed series premiered on Hulu on February 27.

Spaceman

Based on the 2017 book Spaceman of Bohemia, Spaceman is Adam Sandler's latest film coming to Netflix. In the movie, Jakub (Sandler) is six months into a solo space mission and realizes the marriage to his wife (Carey Mulligan) is falling apart while he is away. When an alien appears on his ship, the lonely astronaut uses the alien's help to go over past events. The movie premiered on Netflix on Friday, March 1.

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate

Former-villain-turned-hero of the city, Megamind is back in Peacock's new original movie. Struggling with his role as a good guy, Megamind must pretend to be evil to keep track of his former friends in the Doom Syndicate. Can he put together a new team to defeat his evil crew of days past? Find out by streaming Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate on Peacock now.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (Season 1)

English comedian Noel Fielding stars as Dick Turpin in Apple TV+'s latest comedy series. Set in the 18th century, Turpin is the leader of a band of thieves and highway robbers, but Turpin doesn't do things like your typical outlaw. Fans of Our Flag Means Death or those who like an offbeat comedy will want to check out this series that premiered on March 1.

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

Since taking the field for five World Cups and securing the win in 2022, Lionel Messi has become one of the biggest names in soccer. Apple TV+'s new documentary Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend gives Messi a platform to reflect on his soccer career and personal challenges. Fans won't want to miss this film that premiered on February 21.

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey

Giannis Antetokounmpo, power forward of the Milwaukee Bucks, is currently one of the best players in the NBA. But he hasn't always been on top, as explored in the new documentary Giannis: The Marvelous Journey. The Greek-Nigerian athlete felt like an outcast growing up but was inspired by the pictures of NBA stars at the local internet cafe in Greece, where his family immigrated. The documentary premiered on Prime Video on February 19.

The Good Doctor (Season 7)

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) is back for the seventh and final season of ABC's The Good Doctor. Along with juggling his life as a surgeon, Dr. Murphy will also be dealing with the struggles of parenthood. The season premiere of the series about a doctor with autism and savant syndrome aired on Tuesday, February 20, and streams on Hulu the next day, each Wednesday.

Avatar The Last Airbender (Season 1)

The animation marvel Avatar: The Last Airbender holds a special place in the hearts of many and now Netflix is remaking the show as a live-action series. Following closely to the storyline of the original, the remake will bring Aang, Katara and Sokka to life. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, known for his roles in Kim's Convenience and Ahsoka, will play Uncle Iroh. The series premiered on Netflix on February 22.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Season 1)

Dr. Sleech (Stephanie Hsu) and Dr. Klak (Keke Palmer) are two brilliant alien doctors who take on dangerous and ground-breaking medical cases in Prime Video's latest animated series. The new show — brought to you by executive producers Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne — will feature voices from big celebrities, including Kieran Culkin and Tracee Ellis Ross. The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy premiered on Prime Video on February 23.

Life & Beth (Season 2)

Amy Schumer and Michael Cera are back for a second season of the Hulu original Life & Beth. Beth (Schumer) and John (Cera) continue to get closer as Beth starts to consider marriage and children, but her past relationship failures loom in the back of her mind. All episodes of the season dropped to Hulu on February 16.

Oppenheimer

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr., this film explores the creation of the nuclear bomb and has some serious talent with performances that will keep you on the edge of your seat. On February 16, the award-winning film dropped to Peacock.

Love is Blind (Season 6)

"I'm in love with a man I haven't even seen," says one woman in the official trailer for Love is Blind season 6. That's exactly what the series is about: Single men and ladies build connections that ultimately lead to proposals — all without laying eyes on one another. Drama, jealousy, heartbreak and so much more are in store for the upcoming season that premiered on Netflix on February 14.

This is Me...Now: A Love Story

Superstar Jennifer Lopez is bringing us something entirely new, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story—a movie musical about her journey to find love, co-written by Lopez herself. Viewers will see stars like Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone and more impressive cameos alongside Lopez. The original film premiered on February 16 and streams exclusively on Prime Video.

The New Look

Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) and Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) compete for the status of greatest designer in Apple TV's latest original series, The New Look. Dealing with life after World War II, these iconic designers are each trying to outdo each other to be the next leader in women's fashion. Watch it unfold by streaming the series now.

Bottoms

Two queer students (Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri) start a fight club to help the other girls in their high school take back their power while also hoping to make some connections with their crushes. Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch also stars in this film as a school coach and the club sponsor. The hilarious film has only been available to see in theaters or rent, but as of February 13, the movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

Upgraded

When Ana (Camila Mendes) gets upgraded to first class, she lets the nearby handsome passenger, Will (Archie Renaux), think she is an art director instead of an intern. As their relationship grows, it becomes harder to keep this secret — especially when she has to go behind the back of her already difficult boss (Marisa Tomei). The delightful rom-com premiered on Prime Video on February 9.

Abbott Elementary (Season 3)

Fans rejoice because ABC's Abbott Elementary is back for a third season. Quinta Brunson's mockumentary-style comedy centers around the faculty and staff of an inner-city Philadelphia public school. The season premiered on ABC on February 7 and streamed on Hulu the next day, February 8. Subscribers can also catch up on past seasons via the streaming platform.

