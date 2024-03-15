We've found incredible deals for shoppers trying to simplify their Easter dinner.
The star of Easter dinner—or brunch if that's your jam—is the plump, juicy ham.
Rather than hopping over to the crowded grocery store—only to find that the smoked ham you planned on serving is sold out—you can have some of the highest quality ham shipped directly to your doorstep. Whether you prefer the early Easter brunch or late Easter dinner, the meal should be about making new memories with family and friends while reminiscing about the good times of the past. Why stay stuck the kitchen instead of enjoying company, as the Easter Bunny surely intended?
For those who want to spend their time with loved ones and minimal time standing over a hot stove on Easter Sunday, many of these services even deliver entire meals that only need to be heated up in the oven. We've found the best Easter Ham and meal delivery options from around the internet, and some are even on sale, like Harry & David's current promotion, which allows you to buy one of their crave-worthy hams and get another one for 50% off.
Below, we've got all kinds of ideas to make your Easter meal eggs-tra easy this year. Scroll down to shop our selection of the best Easter hams and best Easter dinner and brunch delivery services for a scrumptious spring feast.
The Best Easter Ham Delivery Options
Harry & David Spiced Brown Sugar Spiral-Sliced Whole Ham
The thick, spiral-cut slices make serving easy, but the most impressive thing about this tasty ham is that it's large enough to serve 18 to 20 people.
Harry & David Spiral-Sliced Easter Ham 7.5-8.5 lb
Smoked twice for a rich flavor, this naturally juicy ham tastes amazing served hot or cold.
Snake River Farms Kurobuta Bone-In Ham
Prefer a bone-in ham? You'll want to check out this option from Snake River Farms available at Williams Sonoma, but act fast as quantities are limited.
Williams Sonoma Half Honey-Glazed Spiral-Cut Ham
This honey-glazed ham, which can feed up to 15 people, is smoked for 24 hours with hickory chips and glazed with a signature honey-spice blend.
D'Artagnan Berkshire Pork Bone-in Smoked Ham (Half)
D'Artagnan's Berkshire pork ham is made from pasture-raised hogs who aren't given antibiotics or hormones. We like this choice because you can choose from frozen or fresh options.
Omaha Steaks Pecanwood Smoked Flank Ham
Slow-smoking with real pecanwood chips makes this ham from Omaha Steaks rich with pristine flavor. Currently Omaha Steaks is offering 50% off most meals and meats as part of its semi-annual sale.
Dietz & Watson Fully Cooked Chef Carved Dinner Ham
Amazon's grocery delivery service, Amazon Fresh, allows you to buy your Easter groceries, like this ham from Dietz & Watson, and have them dropped off directly to you door.
Porter Road Whole Spiral-Cut Ham
Cured, smoked and pre-cut for your convenience, this ham from Porter Road is sourced from farmer partners that only use pasture-raised hogs.
The Best Easter Dinner Delivery Options
Harry & David Gourmet Ham and Turkey Brunch
Easter brunch will be extra tasty with this easy-to-prepare spread featuring a sliced ham, slicked turkey breast, three-cheese scalloped potatoes, a frittata and an apple streusel coffee cake to finish it off.
Williams Sonoma Complete Easter Ham Dinner
Let your guests feast on a bourbon-glazed smoked ham, scalloped potatoes, roasted rainbow carrots, green bean almondine and maple squash au gratin with this complete spread from Williams Sonoma.
Omaha Steaks Holiday Spiral-Sliced Ham Dinner
Unbox a delicious Easter dinner from Omaha Steaks with this bundle that includes a spiral-sliced ham, creamed spinach, scalloped potatoes, garlic bread and caramel apple tartlets.
The Goddess and Grocer Easter Ham Dinner for 4
Use Goldbelly to score this Easter ham dinner for four from The Goddess and Grocer that features a sliced smoked ham, potatoes au gratin, grilled asparagus and roasted carrots.
Wolferman's Bakery Ham Brunch Banquet
Knock Easter brunch out of the park with this option from Wolferman's Bakery that includes a spiral-sliced ham, a cheese and caramelized onion quiche, English muffins and berry preserves.
Porter Road X Callie's Hot Little Biscuit
It might not be your traditional Easter brunch, but this Porter Road collab with Callie's Hot Little Biscuit is just as delicious. The kit allows you to make a Southern brunch and includes a boneless or spiral ham, award-winning buttermilk biscuits, cheddar biscuits and pimento cheese.
RELATED CONTENT: