Lourdes Leon is helping to change the modeling industry. Madonna's firstborn daughter with ex Carlos Leon is covering the September issue of Vogue alongside Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, Kaia Gerber, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu for the fashion magazine's cover feature Vogue titled "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry."

Leon, who goes by Lola, addressed the public's perception of her as the daughter of a pop icon.

"People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her," the 24-year-old told Vogue, "but I'm not." Leon told the magazine she actually paid her own college tuition and opts to live outside of Hollywood in the artistic Bushwick neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Leon may be doing her own thing, but that doesn't mean she doesn't share some of her famous mother's passions. They both are avid dancers, with Leon telling the outlet how a dance teacher made her realize the meaning behind movement.

"A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way," she explained. "You're using your body to define the space around you—to change it. That's a very naked form of expression."

Leon posted several shots from the shoot on Instagram, marking the second time she's covered the magazine, the first being her mother's 2005 cover where she posed alongside her siblings.

Both Hadid and Gerber shared how monumental sharing this cover with these fellow "moment making" models was.

"I have worked in this business for almost 7 years now, learning/studying my craft and trying to be the best person, sister, daughter, model, role-model i could be, with a loving and curious heart/mind. Trying to navigate through this crazy life, with no “how to” manual or rule book. Trying my best, Educating myself regularly, ears and heart open. Through the ups and the downs, I have learned over time, and really know now, that everything happens exactly when it should. I rarely give myself a pat on the back, and although (I've heard) I've accomplished a lot before the age of 24, sometimes its hard to even tell yourself that you are proud of what you've done. I've put out over 120 magazine covers and editorials, walked over 200 fashion shows, and finally have the opportunity to be able to focus on my philanthropic work that heals my soul," Hadid said of her seven-year-career in the industry.

She continued, "Today, What i am proud to say is that I am on the cover of the September issue of American Vogue! With a few of my favorite people in this industry. (In front of the camera AND behind the scenes) … People that show me everyday what it means to be an independent, hard-working, kind, intelligent, multifaceted human being. whether they started before or after, we all connected on a level that brought us together for this moment. We have been through a lot together and I am forever grateful to have been on this journey with them. Thank you to my amazing agent @luizmattos1906 for everything. You are my rock for life and I am grateful for the support and love you give to me and my career everyday. I adore you.Thank you Anna, Ethan, Gabby, Tonne, Jen, Lucas, Helena, Mark and everyone who made this possible, for everything. It has been a roller coaster of a year, but this is the most beautiful way to end the season. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

Gerber called this group of women "amazing," noting how fun it was to shoot this cover with them.

"@voguemagazine irl❤️ so much fun shooting with this amazing group of women. photos by @ethanjamesgreen," she captioned the September issue's cover photo.

