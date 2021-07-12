Bella Hadid is making a bold statement at Cannes. The supermodel attended the premiere of Tre Piani at the 74th Cannes Film Festival on Sunday night in a golden lung necklace that was the talk of the red carpet.

The nearly floor-length, long-sleeved black gown was paired with Daniel Roseberry’s Fall 2021 couture collection for Schiaparelli. The ornate necklace was actually inspired by the human lungs. Hadid accompanied the dress with additional accessories that were just as stunning, including 18 carat rose gold Chopard earrings featuring 24.97-carats of rubies and diamonds along with a Phoenix ring from the jewelry company's Red Carpet Collection. The model completed the look with Giuseppe Zanotti black suede sandals with crystal straps.

P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Instagram

This is just one of Hadid's many show-stopping look from her time in Cannes. Just last week, the 24-year-old kicked off the event by going full glam in a black-and-white vintage Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture gown, with her hair pulled back into a stylish updo. She completed the chic look with sparkly Chopard earrings.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Click through the slideshow below for more stunning looks from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Bella Hadid Kisses Marc Kalman in New Pic, Seemingly Confirms Romance

Andie MacDowell Shows Off Her Natural Gray Hair at Cannes

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Best Dressed Celebs